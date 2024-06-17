How to buy Eagles single-game, public training camp tickets in 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you want to see the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field this year, you’ll get your chance to buy tickets on Tuesday morning.

Single-game home tickets and tickets for the only public training camp practice of the summer (on Aug. 1) will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 on Ticketmaster.com.

For single-game tickets, there is a four-ticket limit per household. There is no limit for the public practice.

The Eagles announced on Monday that they will report for training camp on Tuesday, July 23, which means July 24 will be the first practice of summer. The Eagles’ only public practice will be on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Linc.

Tickets for the public practice are $10. There is a VIP option for $35 that adds a “special on-field experience before practice starts.” All proceeds from the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Seating for the public practice will be first-come, first-serve. Anyone over the age of 2 will need a ticket. Parking will be free.

As for single-game tickets, the Eagles have one preseason home game and nine in the regular season, although the season opener is technically a home game but it is in São Paulo, Brazil.

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ home games in 2024:

Aug. 24 (preseason): vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.

Sept. 6 (in Brazil): vs. Packers, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Falcons, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 13: vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Nov. 3: vs. Jaguars, 8:20 p.m.

Nov. 14: vs. Commanders, 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 8: vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Dec. 15: vs. Steelers, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 29: vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Jan. 4 or 5: vs. Giants, TBD

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube