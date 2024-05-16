How to buy Cincinnati Bengals tickets following 2024 NFL schedule reveal

The Cincinnati Bengals' schedule for the 2024 NFL season is out. The team enters head coach Zac Taylor's sixth season and Joe Burrow's fifth season looking to make another run to the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati will play a fourth-place schedule since that's where they finished in the AFC North last season. Additionally, they'll play in at least five prime-time games and will face five teams with new coaches this season. Two of the Bengals' five prime-time games will be at Paycor Stadium.

How to buy Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL tickets

Here's the game-by-game schedule with a link to buy tickets:

Week 1: Bengals vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 2: Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 3: Bengals vs. Washington Commanders 8 p.m. ET | *Monday Night Football on ESPN (Click here for tickets)

Week 4: Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 5: Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 6: Bengals at New York Giants 8 p.m. ET | *Sunday Night Football on NBC (Click here for tickets)

Week 7: Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 8: Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 9: Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 10: Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8 p.m. ET | *Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime (Click here for tickets)

Week 11: Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers 4 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 12: Bye week

Week 13: Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 14: Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 8 p.m. ET | *Monday Night Football on ESPN (Click here for tickets)

Week 15: Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET (Click here for tickets)

Week 16: Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns | *Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime (Click here for tickets)

Week 17: Bengals vs. Denver Broncos (Click here for tickets)

Week 18: Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (Click here for tickets)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals tickets 2024: Prices, how to buy after NFL schedule reveal