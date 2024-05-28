You Can Buy Caitlin Clark’s Official Rookie Card for $13: Here’s Where to Find It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Caitlin Clark has made her professional debut after being drafted to the Indiana Fever for the 2024 WNBA season. After dominating the court during her college career, everything from her basketball jersey to rookie card has become some of the most coveted pieces of basketball merch to own.

More from Billboard

The basketball star has been breaking records, with the most recent being her rookie card — specifically from her college career — becoming the most expensive women’s basketball card. In January, Clark’s 2022 Bowman University Superfractor Caitlin Clark Rookie Auto card sold for $78,000, surpassing the 2004 Ultra Platinum Medallion Diana Taurasi card that originally sold for $11,500, according to Bleacher Report. Now, she stands behind only Serena Williams on the all-time list of cards that sold for more than $244,000, as reported on X by The Collectibles Guru.

Topps and Panini are official partners with the WNBA, creating collectible rookie cards — including for Clark — that you can find online. You don’t have to spend five figures to buy hers, though. Here are options on Amazon that start as low as $13, allowing you to add the star player to your collection without breaking the bank.

Where to Buy Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Card Online

To help you score Clark’s college and WNBA rookie cards, we’ve rounded up a few options below that you can buy online now.

red caitlin clark wnba rookie card

2024 Panini Instant WNBA Draft #1 Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever RC

Buy Now On Amazon $34.99

Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller for sports collectible single base trading cards is none other than Clark’s draft into the WNBA. The card is the first of her professional career, and features a photo of the player holding up her Indiana Fever jersey along with Panini’s logo in the top left corner to signify it’s an official item. The card has also already been purchased more than 600 times in the past month, according to the online retailer.

caitlin clark iowa rookie card

Caitlin Clark RC 2024 Bowman U NOW All-Time NCAA Scorer #61 Pre-Rookie Iowa Card

Buy Now On Amazon $12.95

In terms of her college career, shoppers can’t get enough of Clark’s #61 rookie card, which captured when she broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record. The collectable is manufactured by Topps and has earned a No. 1 bestselling label on Amazon for sports collectible single insert trading cards. As a bonus, it comes in a plastic protector.

iowa cailtin clark rookie card (front and back)

2024 Topps Bowman Iowa Caitlin Clark Card #49 Breaks All-Time NCAAW Scoring Record

Buy Now On Amazon $39.95

Clark’s 49th rookie card for her NCAA career was created by Topps, and spotlights another record-breaking moment in the basketball player’s time on the court: when she broke the all-time NCAA scoring record for the women’s league with 3,528 points, according to the product description. The card comes pre-wrapped in a plastic protector to help keep it pristine.

caitlin clark wnba rookie card

2024 Panini Instant WNBA Caitlin Clark #19 Rookie RC Basketball Card

Buy Now On Amazon $29.99

Another spotlighting moment for Clark’s career is her #19 rookie card that shows a point-scoring moment during Indiana’s game against the New York Liberty. The card has been graded by PSA to guarantee authenticity and has been given GM (gem mint), which is the highest rating it can get, meaning it’s nearly flawless.

caitlin clark ncaa rookie card

2023-24 Bowman University #74 Caitlin Clark Iowa Basketball Card With Magnetic Holder Mint

Buy Now On Amazon $19.98

Her #74 rookie card highlights when Clark set the women’s record for the most points scored in a season. The card is created Topps and comes in a magnetic holder to keep it protected. While the front features a photo of the player, the back goes into detail about the historic moment.

caitlin clark rookie card iowa

Certified Mint+ Caitlin Clark 2023 Bowman University Now #48 3k Pts, 1k Asts Rookie Card Iowa Hawkeyes

Buy Now On Amazon

The #48 rookie card was manufactured by Topps and is certified to arrive in mint condition or better, according to the brand. The card arrives in an air-tight holder that was customized for the card to protect it from water, drops, light and more.

Along with Clark’s debut into professional basketball, the WNBA also received attention for its recent collaboration with SKIMS (the official undergarments brand for the professional women’s basketball teams), which features pieces selected and loved by past, present and upcoming stars of the sport.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best running shorts, Nike sales and gym bags.