You can buy Bo Nix’s hilariously bad drawing of a Broncos logo on a t-shirt

A must-have item for any die-hard Denver Broncos fan!

Following the 2024 NFL draft, select rookies were asked to draw their team’s logo. There was a big catch: the logo had to be drawn from memory.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who was picked by Denver in the first round, had a difficult task drawing the “Bronco” logo, but he gave it his best attempt.

After finishing the drawing and holding up his logo for the camera, even Nix couldn’t help but laugh at his creation:

NFL Rookies trying to paint their new team's logo is too much 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ptenK597qi — NFL (@NFL) May 24, 2024

Homage has since turned the logos into t-shirts. You can buy Nix’s logo as a t-shirt on Fanatics for $37.99.

(Courtesy: Homage/Fanatics)

The officially-licensed shirt is 50% polyester, 25% cotton and 25% rayon. Here is the description on Fanatics’ website:

Show your excitement for the newest member of the Denver Broncos with this Bo Nix Rookie Paint Tri-Blend T-Shirt from Homage. Made from ultra-soft fabric, this shirt will keep you comfortable at all times. The distinct graphics give your fandom a much-needed boost as you cheer on Bo Nix!

Truly a work of art.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire