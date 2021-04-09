Masters leaderboard:

Masters leaderboard: Justin Rose looks to keep his lead in Round 2; get the updates

Buxton buzz: Twins excited by budding star's powerful start

  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates the team's 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    1/8

    Mariners Twins Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates the team's 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton smiles while nearing home on his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 10-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    2/8

    Mariners Twins Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton smiles while nearing home on his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 10-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates with Mitch Garver (8) his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 10-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    3/8

    Mariners Twins Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates with Mitch Garver (8) his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 10-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, Kyle Garlick, and Jake Cave, left to right, celebrate the 10-2 win over Seattle Mariners in front of a Target Field sign that reads "Justice for George Floyd" at a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    4/8

    Mariners Twins Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, Kyle Garlick, and Jake Cave, left to right, celebrate the 10-2 win over Seattle Mariners in front of a Target Field sign that reads "Justice for George Floyd" at a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton runs home to score on teammate Willians Astudillo's sacrifice fly to right during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    5/8

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton runs home to score on teammate Willians Astudillo's sacrifice fly to right during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Minnesota Twins outfielders Jake Cave, left, Byron Buxton, center, and Max Kepler celebrate the Twins 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    6/8

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Minnesota Twins outfielders Jake Cave, left, Byron Buxton, center, and Max Kepler celebrate the Twins 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    7/8

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    8/8

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates the team's 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton smiles while nearing home on his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 10-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates with Mitch Garver (8) his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 10-2. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, Kyle Garlick, and Jake Cave, left to right, celebrate the 10-2 win over Seattle Mariners in front of a Target Field sign that reads "Justice for George Floyd" at a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton runs home to score on teammate Willians Astudillo's sacrifice fly to right during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Minnesota Twins outfielders Jake Cave, left, Byron Buxton, center, and Max Kepler celebrate the Twins 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVE CAMPBELL
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Since selecting Byron Buxton with the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, the Minnesota Twins have waited patiently for their center fielder to perform at his superstar potential for a full season.

Perhaps this will be the year that Buxton puts together all of that speed, power and skill — and stays away from those ruinous injuries while doing it.

There's never been a doubt about his ability to inspire and entertain.

“Everybody in this room has got a purpose on our team, but he’s got something special. He brings a lot of energy,” starting pitcher José Berríos said. “The fastest in our game, obviously, in center field. Also, when he’s healthy, he can hit and run. We are seeing it so far this season. I think he feels pretty good. That’s who Byron is. The guy can do this, 100%.”

Buxton has four home runs in 19 at-bats, one of four players in the majors to hit that many over the first eight days of the season. Throw in three doubles, and his way-too-early-to-matter-but-just-for-the-fun-of-it slugging percentage is a staggering 1.211. Buxton's streak of six consecutive games with an extra-base hit is the longest of his career.

The fun started in the opener at Milwaukee, when he hit a homer estimated at 456 feet against Brewers sidearmer Eric Yardley.

“I went up there and had a plan,” Buxton said after that game. “I literally said, ‘He’s going to throw me a slider,’ so I went up there and sat slider. That’s where the experience part comes in. I feel confident enough now where it doesn’t really matter what you throw to me. I’ll sit on breaking pitches. I’m starting to realize how quick my hands are to react to fastballs. Once you get to that point, it’s pretty scary.”

He is 27 now, yet nowhere near his peak.

"Watching him just completely change ballgames single-handedly is just something that never gets old,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Buxton batted fourth on Thursday in the home opener against Seattle, just the second time in his career he appeared in the cleanup spot.

His track-star speed — on the bases and in the field — has long been enough to make him a fixture in the lineup. Progress at the plate has been far more elusive. Staying healthy has been the biggest problem, in part due to his fearlessness roaming center field, but when healthy he's also endured several rough stretches with the bat over six years in the major leagues. Only once has he played in more than 92 games.

Now in the heart of a lineup that two seasons ago set the all-time record for home runs, Buxton has begun to show he can do so much more than make those diving catches.

“He’s finding the barrel, and it’s just coming off so hot right now,” Baldelli said.

He was as anchored as ever in the weight room over the winter, bulking up his upper body to help provide more padding as further prevention for injuries.

Being readily available for Baldelli's batting orders this year would be the perfect timing, with fans allowed back in the ballpark following the COVID-19 closure in 2020. Buxton is one of those rare talents in baseball who can sell a ticket by himself.

“He’s not a guy that is looking for that attention in any way, really, for himself. He’s looking to win a baseball game and do it for his teammates. This is the way he approaches things. That’s the energy he gives off,” Baldelli said. “He works really hard. He competes his tail off every day when he’s out there, and I think he’s a guy that everyone that lockers around him in the clubhouse just appreciates. I think that’s who he is as a player and a person.”

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • The Vikings who earned the most performance-based money from 2020

    Here are the Minnesota Vikings players who earned the most performance-based money from the 2020 NFL season.

  • Best Vikings’ second round picks of the past decade

    Who do you think has been the best second-round NFL draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings this past decade? Could be Eric Kendricks or Dalvin Cook.

  • Keith Hernandez on Mets walk-off win: 'Conforto got away with it' | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast, Keith Hernandez tells Doug Williams exactly what he thinks of the controversial Michael Conforto walk-off hit by pitch that gave the Mets a strange victory in their home opener, and talks about how, along with Gary Cohen and Ron Darling, he had to be honest about what he saw.

  • Saban calls for leadership, accountability from veteran players

    Earlier this spring, Jordan Battle stepped behind the podium with the poise you’d expect from a veteran contributor.

  • Dodgers put Cody Bellinger on injured list with calf problem

    The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on injured reserve with a bruised left calf. The World Series champions made the move Friday before Bellinger and his teammates received their championship rings ahead of the Dodgers' home opener against Washington. Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 10-3 win in Oakland.

  • West Virginia's Manchin, flexing political muscle, leaves U.S. Senate Democrats in lurch

    Congressional Democrats trying to advance President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan were left wondering on Thursday whether one of their own, Senator Joe Manchin, might revolt if the party tries to act without Republican buy-in. The West Virginia senator, in a column published by the Washington Post, said lawmakers should be "alarmed" at the possibility that Senate Democrats could use a maneuver called "reconciliation" to pass the package with only Democratic votes, as they did last month with a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Biden's Democrats hold half the 100-seat Senate, claiming a majority thanks only to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

  • ‘Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Moves Up To Summer

    EXCLUSIVE: We learned today that Paramount’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is moving up from its October 22 release date to July 23. The G.I. Joe movies play younger and it only makes sense for the new stand-alone from eOne/Hasbro to play the summer. The first movie, 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, also played […]

  • Yankees slugger Judge out of lineup for 2nd straight game

    Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of New York's lineup for the second straight game Friday with soreness in his left side. The Yankees were also without third baseman Gio Urshela for the series opener after he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to side effects from a coronavirus vaccination. Judge had a homer, three hits and four RBIs in a 7-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night but didn’t play in the Yankees’ 4-3, 11-inning loss on Wednesday.

  • Caleb Brantley, Thaddeus Moss among five players cut by Washington

    The Washington Football Team cleared some space on the roster Friday. The team announced that they have cut five players. Defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, wide receiver Emanuel Hall, running back Javon Leake, tight end Thaddeus Moss, and running back Michael Warren. Brantley was a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Browns who came to Washington in [more]

  • Is it Time to Trade Marcell Ozuna Already?

    Marcell Ozuna has been ice-cold to start the season, so if you're looking to jump ship or buy low, we've got a couple offers for you to consider. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Aaron Judge out again, Gio Urshela scratched due to side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

    Aaron Judge will be out of the Yankees' lineup for the second straight game on Friday as he continues to deal with some 'side soreness.'

  • Family of Texas woman killed by police files federal suit

    Family members of a Black woman who was fatally shot near her Texas apartment after struggling with an officer over his stun gun filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday, saying they are still seeking justice for her. Pamela Turner, 44, was killed in May 2019 in the parking lot of her suburban Houston apartment complex after a confrontation with Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz, who also lived at the complex. Delacruz shot Turner after a struggle over the officer’s stun gun that a bystander captured on video.

  • Jon Rahm, wife Kelley announce son's birth just days before the Masters

    Jon Rahm won't have to miss the Masters after all.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Norma Dumont misses weight again, commission cancels UFC on ABC 2 fight vs. Erin Blanchfield

    After Norma Dumont missed weight at the UFC on ABC 2 weigh-ins, the Nevada Athletic Commission scrapped her fight vs. Erin Blanchfield.

  • WWE: Full card, predictions for WrestleMania 37

    WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.