Button aims to return to Le Mans in 2025

Jenson Button was competing in the top hypercar category at Le Mans for the first time this year [Getty Images]

Jenson Button said his aim is to return to Le Mans next year and try and win the 24-hour race, after finishing ninth at this year's event.

Button was competing in the top hypercar category at the endurance event for the first time, in the British Jota team's Hertz Porsche 963.

Ferrari won the title for the second year running, with Denmark's Nicklas Nielson taking the chequered flag in the number 50 Porsche 499P.

"That's something I would love to achieve is to get on the podium. Obviously, the win is the main aim," Button told BBC Radio Somerset.

"It's such a competitive championship now. There's 23 cars that raced at Le Mans this year in hypercar and only a few years ago there were four or five cars that were taking part in that category.

"Lots of manufacturers, lots of great teams and drivers, so it makes it even more special when you do win.

"That is the aim, whether it's feasible with my schedule and stuff is another thing altogether."

The 2009 Formula 1 champion has been competing in his first full season of racing since he retired from F1 in 2016.

"As a team, to come away with an eighth and ninth, posting the lead lap in the points, its pretty good going and I think we should take a lot of positives from it, Button said.

This year's Le Mans was raced in very wet conditions, with heavy overnight rain and more than six hours of racing neutralised by safety cars.

Button, who raced in the number 38 car alongside Oliver Rasmussen and Phil Hanson said the conditions made racing "tough".

"The weather made it really difficult because there was a lot of rain, especially at night," he said.

"The lights on the car are OK - they're better than your lights on your road car - but still, you're doing 200-plus miles on the straight, I think we hit 210mph at that speed and it's raining, it's tough."

He added: "To pick out which parts of the track are really wet and aren't and at night time being able to see the circuit was really difficult."

"There were some huge shunts because people just didn't know how wet the corners were going into it."