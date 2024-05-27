Buttler set to miss third T20 for birth of child

Jos Buttler captained England to success in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia [Getty Images]

England captain Jos Buttler is likely to miss Tuesday's third T20 against Pakistan for the birth of his third child.

Buttler, 33, has left the England squad in Cardiff to be with his wife Louise.

There had been the potential for Buttler to miss some matches at the T20 World Cup, which starts on 2 June, for the birth.

All-rounder Moeen Ali will captain England in Buttler's absence with batter Ben Duckett likely to fill the spare space in the side.

One of Phil Salt or Jonny Bairstow will deputise as wicketkeeper with England looking to secure a series win following a 23-run victory on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead.

The fourth and final T20 is at The Oval on Thursday before England travel to the Caribbean to defend their title.

Their opening match is against Scotland on 4 June.