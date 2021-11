The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jarrett Allen said the Cleveland Cavaliers are out to change how they're perceived around the NBA. ''Over the past few years it's been like, `Oh, it's the Cavs, it's an off night.' Allen brought his ''A game,'' finishing with 24 points and 16 rebounds as the Cavaliers held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night for a 113-110 win and a positive ending to a five-game trip.