Butt interception! Jets safety Marcus Maye makes ridiculous juggling pick using his backside

The Butt Interception won’t go down in New York Jets lore like Mark Sanchez’s Butt Fumble, but it was pretty cool.

The Jets were getting blown out by the Miami Dolphins when they happened to get a fun highlight. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw deep, with safety Marcus Maye in coverage. The ball was underthrown, Maye seemed to have it, then it was juggled. Maye somehow trapped it on his backside, then juggled it again, then managed to somehow haul it in without the ball ever hitting the ground.

This might be the catch of the year.

Marcus Maye of the New York Jets came up with a ridiculous interception against Miami. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) More

The Jets were down 24-0 in the fourth quarter when that play happened, but the Jets defense went to celebrate the turnover regardless.

Hey, there might not be another play like it the rest of the season.

New York eventually lost, 24-0, and fell to 0-6 this season.

