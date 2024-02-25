Has Butler's bubble popped after 4th straight loss? 'We've got to get back up and fight.'

Butler coach Thad Matta delivered a message to his team that was equal parts blunt and sarcastic during an early first-half huddle against Seton Hall.

It was his way of getting through to his players and hoping they'd snap out of the funk that put them down 16-3 in less than eight minutes of game time.

"I said, 'Look, we're wearing the gray uniforms tonight. Throw it to the gray uniforms.,'" Matta said.

It sounds like a ridiculous thing to say, but Butler could not hold onto the ball against the Pirates. The Dawgs committed eight turnovers in the first 12 minutes of the game. The offense looked completely out of sync, and Seton Hall (18-9, 11-5) appeared headed to an easy win.

Feb 24, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) steals the ball from Butler Bulldogs guard DJ Davis (4) in front of guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Butler ended the half turnover free after that, closing the gap to five at halftime. The Dawgs seemed to have righted the ship, with a crucial Quad 1 win within striking distance. But the familiar extended scoring droughts that plagued them during this four-game losing streak continued. Like the three games prior, the offense fell ice cold once the 3-pointers stopped falling as Butler lost 76-64.

Were the Dawgs pressing? Has the weight of the bubble caused them to crack under the pressure of the looming NCAA tournament? Matta doesn't think so, but Butler is running out of time to prove otherwise.

"No, I don't," Matta said when asked if Saturday's game was a must-win. "People put so much stuff into that. ... We've got three more games to play. The only thing we can control is how we play Wednesday night. And then quite honestly, that's the only thing I care about, is how we play Wednesday night."

Butler (16-12, 7-10) had one of the best offenses in the Big East, averaging 80-plus points per game before the skid. The Dawgs haven't cracked 80 points during the slump, including a 57-point effort in a loss to Creighton, their second-lowest total of the season. Offensive stalwarts DJ Davis and Pierre Brooks II have struggled to produce consistent offense. Davis is a great pure shooter, but teams are guarding him tighter and preventing him from getting anything easy. Brooks hasn't been able to muscle his way into the paint the way he did during nonconference play. He too is settling for 3-pointers too often.

Butler's daunting schedule and quality wins over NCAA tournament teams are the only things keeping it on the bubble. The Bulldogs have lost four games in a row for the first time all season, and while acknowledging how difficult it is to navigate the Big East, Matta knows his team must play better.

Feb 24, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta reacts during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

"We got to get better," Matta said. "Look at the stretch we've been through in the last few weeks in college basketball. It's been hard and we haven't been able to make the plays we need to make down at crucial points in the game. That's what we got to do. We gotta find a way to make those plays."

Matta said Seton Hall did a great job guarding the paint, forcing the Dawgs to shoot from deep. He added that he was pleased with the looks the offense got early in the game, but when the shots aren't falling, the offense hasn't been good enough to offset the misses with production in other ways.

With three regular season games remaining, no one within the program is hitting the panic button. Matta continues to preach a message of positivity, even as Butler's chances of making the NCAA tournament dissipate.

"We got a lot of basketball still to play in the season," Matta said. "We've gotta stay together. Nobody likes getting knocked down, but we've got to get back up and fight."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball sees NCAA hopes slip further away with another loss