Butler vs Marquette Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Butler vs Marquette prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Butler vs Marquette How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Butler (11-12), Marquette (18-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Butler vs Marquette Game Preview

Why Butler Will Win

The Bulldogs have to drag this game down to a stop, and it starts with not turning the ball over.

They don’t have the offensive pop to keep up with Marquette, and they really don’t have the fast break ability to get up and down the floor in a firefight.

They don’t make a lot of mistakes, the D is great without fouling, and they won’t allow a whole lot of threes, but it doesn’t need to do too much to produce.

It’s 11-0 when hitting better than 43% from the field and 0-12 when it doesn’t. The Marquette defense has allowed just six teams to hit under 43% from the field.

Why Marquette Will Win

Butler just doesn’t score enough.

It doesn’t get on the move, and it’s just okay from the field. Yes, it’ll hit better than 43% from the floor, but it won’t be able to do enough on the road. It’s able to overcome the offensive issues with its defense at home, but it’s 2-6 on the road mostly because it struggles to push past 60 points.

You need not apply if you can’t walk into the gym with at least 75 points against the Marquette.

It has only scored fewer than 77 points twice in Milwaukee, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Marquette is 12-1 at home with that lone loss coming in overtime to Wisconsin.

Butler will keep this a whole lot closer than Golden Eagle fans might like, but one big home team scoring burst will put an end to the drama midway through the second half.

Story continues

Butler vs Marquette Prediction, Line

Marquette 81, Butler 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2

– CFN Fearless Predictions



Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll



Story originally appeared on College Football News