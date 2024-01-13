Butler starts flat, falls to Seton Hall: 'In this league... you’ve got to play 40 minutes.'

INDIANAPOLIS – When a college basketball outcome isn’t decided until the last minute out of 40, it’s hard to make a case that the first 20 minutes meant ballgame.

Yet that is perhaps what it meant to Butler, which erased one 11-point deficit Wednesday at No. 12 Marquette and was facing another Saturday against Seton Hall.

The Pirates escaped Hinkle Fieldhouse with a 78-72 victory, thanks to Kadary Richmond, who scored 10 of their last 16 points and the go-ahead field goal. And thanks to a first half in which Butler fell behind 45-34.

“We’ve got to come out with much more energy,” Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort lamented.

Butler Bulldogs forward Jahmyl Telfort (11) battles Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis (14) for the ball during a game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Seton Hall Pirates and the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

With better shot selection, too. The Pirates blocked 13 shots, the most ever by a Big East opponent against Butler.

The Bulldogs (11-6, 2-4) are 2-5 when trailing at halftime. So the first 20 minutes mean something. So do the last two.

Seton Hall (12-5, 5-1) finished on an 8-0 run. The last six points were scored by the 6-6 Richmond, who finished with 24 and surpassed 1,000 for his career.

“Sometimes they just make better plays than we did,” Telfort said.

After starting 8-0 at home, Butler is 8-2.

It was another deflating defeat for the Bulldogs, who might wonder why they aren’t the 5-1 Big East leader. They led at Providence until the last second of regulation, Connecticut by seven in the second half, Seton Hall by two under the two-minute mark.

Butler coach Thad Matta is not wondering. He knows why.

“In this league, you can’t play 20 minutes. You can’t play 22 minutes,” he said. “You’ve got to play 40 minutes.”

Butler head coach Thad Matta, right, reacts to a call be refs during a game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Seton Hall Pirates and the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

There is no letup. Butler plays Tuesday at Xavier, which beat Seton Hall 74-54 and won at Providence 85-65 Saturday.

Seton Hall began by shooting 6-of-7 on 3-pointers, ended the half with eight 3s, and never made another. In the second half, the Pirates shot 14-of-21 (67%) on layups and dunks in building a 26-14 advantage in the paint.

Take what the defense allows. Seton Hall will happily take a fourth straight victory and fifth straight over Butler. Until the end, the teams were never separated by more than four points over the closing 16 minutes.

“This is a tough place to play,” Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway said. “One of the best places in college basketball.”

Dylan Addae-Wusu and Lawrence Central’s Dre Davis scored 14 each for Seton Hall. Holloway said Davis was playing with an injury but that there was “no way” he would miss this game at Indianapolis.

For Butler, Posh Alexander scored 17 points, Jalen Thomas 15, Jahmyl Telfort 13 and Pierre Brooks II 12. Brooks has scored in double figures in all 17 games.

DJ Davis, after averaging 23 ppg over three games, scored four at Marquette and four against Seton Hall. He was leading the Big East in 3-point percentage in conference games (.464) but went 0-of-6 against Seton Hall. Matta acknowledged opponents have begun targeting Davis for special attention.

“I think he’s one of the best shooters in the country,” Matta said.

Davis missed a 3-pointer in transition that would have expanded Butler’s lead to five points with three minutes left.

Matta said Butler forced the Pirates into making “tough plays down the stretch, which they did.” Now it is the Bulldogs’ toughness that will be tested.

“They’ve been pretty resilient,” the coach said. “Some hard-fought ballgames haven’t gone our way. I know we recruited the right type of kids. They want to compete. They want to fight.”

