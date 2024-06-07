Butler qualifies for NCAA finals for VA Tech track

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Lindsey Butler is going to the NCAA finals in track & field.

Butler, a senior at The University of Virginia Tech, qualified in the semis to advance to the 1,500m NCAA Championship race.. Her time of 4:08.31 places her in the final race and she will compete for an NCAA Championship for the Hokies at 5:41 pm eastern time Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

This marks the first-ever 1,500m final that Butler will run in. It’s the seventh overall appearance in the NCAA Championships for Butler in outdoor track. Butler had to finish in the top five from the three heats Thursday night to earn a spot in Saturday’s final.

A two-time New York State Champion at Corning High School, Butler is also a three-time ACC Champion at Virginia Tech. Butler won an NCAA Championship in 2022 in the 800m race in indoor track to go along with multiple All-American honors in her stellar running career.

