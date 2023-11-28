Is Butler the most improved Power Six team in the country? The numbers say so.

It's early, but so far Butler basketball is exceeding outside expectations.

The Bulldogs' trip to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational featured a tough-loss to a 2023 Final Four participant (Florida Atlantic) and two wins over NCAA tournament teams from a year ago (Penn State and Boise State).

At 5-2 and with an offense that can catch fire, the computers are taking notice. KenPom.com's updated rankings have Butler at No. 56, a 40-spot leap from where it began the season. That's the highest jump among teams in Power Six conferences.

5 biggest risers at KenPom since opening day - Power 6 schools only pic.twitter.com/77lBM94TeO — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) November 27, 2023

It's far too soon to expect Butler to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018, but it's clear this team is not like last year's. Butler's time in Florida highlighted a key aspect the team did not have last season: depth.

Playing three games in four days is grueling.

At halftime of Butler's Sunday game against Boise State — its third and final game in Orlando — several players were stretched out on the floor, working with resistance bands in an effort to get loose and finish the final 20 minutes against the Broncos.

Pierre Brooks II was working through back tightness that limited him to five points on 2-of-8 shooting in the first half. Coming off a career-high 26-point performance against Penn State, an off half from your leading scorer is usually a bad sign. But not this version of the Bulldogs.

Ten players played in the first half against Boise State, helping the Dawgs take an eight-point lead into break. The halftime stretching sessions paid off for Brooks, as the Michigan State transfer dominated the second half, scoring 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3 and 3-for-3 from the free throw. Butler led by as many as 21 in the second, cruising to a 70-56 win and a fifth-place finish in the tournament.

"At this time last year, we had seven players when we came home from The Bahamas," Butler coach Thad Matta said. "Right now, we're running 10 guys out there. I don't know if we can continue to do that, but I like our depth and the young guys are getting experience in big games. I think that will pay off, hopefully, down the stretch."

Sophomore Landon Moore's minutes as the backup point guard have been invaluable. He played a season-high 24 minutes against Penn State with starter Posh Alexander dealing with foul trouble. Center Andre Screen has developed into an efficient offensive big off the bench, excelling at finishing in the paint while pulling down 5.7 rebounds per game, good for second best behind Jalen Thomas' 5.9.

Nov 24, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Butler Bulldogs center Andre Screen (23) and forward Boden Kapke (33) celebrate after a basket against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational Consolation game 1 at State Farm Field House.

"We really didn't know what to expect offensively," Matta said of Screen. "Since the day he got here he's been very efficient offensively. I've been very, very pleased with the way that he's playing right now. It's been a huge boost for us."

Freshmen Boden Kapke and Finley Bizjack have also flashed potential as players capable of handling steady rotation minutes. Sophomore Connor Turnbull has seen his minutes fluctuate against guard-heavy lineups, but he made an immediate impact against Boise State, catching a lob from Alexander in the first half.

Butler’s third freshman, versatile guard/forward Augusto Cassia has yet to play this season while dealing with a leg injury. Matta said Cassia is running at practice, but he's still weeks away from returning to practice.

Cassia faces an uphill battle for minutes when he returns because his teammates have shown marked improvement since the season began.

With Alexander, Brooks and Jahmyl Telfort leading the way, Butler has three experienced and physical players who will not shy away from big moments. All 11 of the faces Matta brought in feel like they have something to prove, and playing with a chip on their shoulder will help fuel them through a rugged Big East schedule.

In Florida, Matta wanted his players to play better defense and improve their rebounding. FAU shot 52% from the field and dominated the Dawgs on the glass. Penn State shot 43% and outrebounded Butler by one. Butler held Boise State to 32% shooting and outrebounded the Broncos 38-37.

Guards Alexander and D.J. Davis have taken on increased rebounding duties, providing much needed reinforcements on the boards. This team's ability to improve as the season progresses bodes well for its long-term potential.

"At Michigan State, to three neutral site games has been an unbelievable stretch," Matta said. "The thing that I've asked our guys along the way is, keep playing better. And I think that they've done that.

"Even the Florida Atlantic game, it was hard fought. I don't think we were as good down the stretch as we needed to be. The next day against Penn State we're in a tight game and we're able to sort of open up at the end. And even last night against Boise State was sort of the same thing. The thing I've learned is that this team can get better and is willing to do the things to get better."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball: New-look Bulldogs shooting up KenPom rankings