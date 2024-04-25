Butler men's basketball announced first 2024-25, and it's a big one

Butler just added a resume-building opponent for the 2024-25 season.

The Big East and Big 12 announced the matchups for the 2024 Big 12-Big East Battle Thursday, and Butler will face perennial title contender Houston on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Houston.

Houston ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the nation. The Cougars earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell to No. 4-seeded Duke in the Sweet 16.

Butler is 3-1 in Big 12-Big East Battle contests, including a 103-95 overtime win over Texas Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse in the most recent Battle. The Bulldogs also won at home against Kansas State in 2022, won at Oklahoma in 2021 and lost at Baylor in 2019.

Butler and Houston have only met once previously with the Cougars taking a win in the 2021 Maui Invitational, which was played in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Battle matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is FOX Sports for the Big East and ESPN for the Big 12. Game times and television networks will be announced when determined.

This is the first game to be officially placed on Butler’s 2024-25 schedule.

Big 12-Big East Battle Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 3 Cincinnati at Villanova

BYU at Providence

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Baylor at Connecticut

Kansas at Creighton

DePaul at Texas Tech

Marquette at Iowa State

Friday, Dec. 6

Georgetown at West Virginia

Xavier at TCU

Saturday, Dec. 7

Kansas State at St. John’s

Butler at Houston

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler men's basketball announced first 2024-25, and it's a big one