Butler introduces new men’s basketball coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler Community College officially welcomed their next men’s basketball coach on Friday during a press conference.

Eric Nitsche, a veteran Jayhawk Conference coach, spent the last 14 seasons as an assistant in KCKCC, Cowley and Hutchinson.

He helped lead Hutchinson to the NJCAA National Tournament in two out of three seasons on staff, as well as helping Cowley to two berths, including an appearance in the 2021 NJCAA Tournament Championship game.

“What stood out to me about Eric was the enthusiasm and passion he displayed when talking about this opportunity,” Butler athletic director Todd Carter said. “He has proven success on the court and flat out knows how to win in this conference. I’m excited for him and his family to get to El Dorado”

Nitsche is a Mission native.

