Butler hits speedbump in first real test, must learn from loss to No. 19 Michigan State.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, a former walk-on at Northern Michigan 50 years ago, doesn't hide his affinity for the last guys on the bench. After Friday's 74-54 win over Butler, Izzo took time at the end of his postgame news conference to thank his walk-ons.

"You know how hard it is to be a walk-on and stay three or four years and you never get any credit for anything?" Izzo said. "Davis Smith might have helped us win this game more than anybody because he played the (D.J.) Davis kid (in practice). He made shots and made plays — he was unbelievable."

Izzo's shoutout of Smith puts words to Butler's new reality: The scouting report on the new-look Bulldogs is out. Teams now have film to study, helping defenders learn to take away what the Dawgs do best. The first bullet point is to smother D.J. Davis on the perimeter.

MSU held Davis to six points on 1-of-8 shooting including 1-for-6 from 3. The Dawgs tried running Davis off screens, letting him launch from deep in the half-court and having him pull up in transition to get him into a rhythm but nothing worked. The UC Irvine transfer is instant offense, but Butler has to find ways to make his life easier against longer and more athletic teams.

Butler's DJ Davis, left, drives against Michigan State's Tyson Walker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Davis' confidence seemed to wane at times, and he began passing up open looks as the game progressed. Playing in front of 14,000 people at the Breslin Center was a new experience for everyone but former Spartan Pierre Brooks II. Every Butler player looked shaky at times during the team's first road game of the season.

"We were a little bit nervous," Butler coach Thad Matta said. "We were bombing passes. It was funny because we were dropping balls (that were) on time and on target. Hopefully we get that out of our system.

"I thought that they did a good job of staying together. But their size at the positions got us a little bit in the post. ... We got to keep growing this team."

Matta leaned heavily on his veteran players with Posh Alexander, Jahmyl Telfort and Brooks all playing 30-plus minutes. Freshmen Finley Bizjack and Boden Kapke got their first taste of a high-major road atmosphere and showed their youth at times. Kapke struggled protecting the paint against MSU's stronger and more experienced bigs. Bizjack looked passive offensively, taking just one shot in 16 minutes. The two connected for a Kapke 3 in the second half, as the game seemed to slow down for them a bit.

"I thought Boden and Finley did a really nice job," Matta said. "Finley passed up a 3 and turned it over, I don't know why he didn't shoot that. But defensively they were pretty good.

"It's great for those guys coming into this because this is what we got coming down the pike here the rest of the season. This was a good indoctrination of getting used to college basketball on the road."

Andre Screen gave Butler a boost inside grabbing five rebounds in 10 minutes, but his limited lateral quickness prevented him from protecting the basket against the Spartans' quick guards. Matta said sophomore Connor Turnbull played just two minutes because he didn't feel he matched up well defensively on the perimeter with MSU's wings.

Spartans point guard Tyson Walker was the catalyst of MSU's offense. His ability to get in the lane allowed him to finish at the rim or kick out to his teammates. Matta said Walker's quickness was something they practiced to stop, but the grad student had another gear that few guards in the country possess. He finished with a game-high 21 points and four assists.

"We really struggled in the pick-and-roll, and Walker is one of the best guards in the country," Matta said. "We did not get the coverage that we needed. He got down(hill) and when guys were making shots, we hadn't seen him do that on the kick outs and we knew they could. We had to pick our poison a little bit and that's what they did to us."

Defensively the Spartans geared up to take away Davis, but none of his teammates could pick up the slack. Telfort led the Dawgs with 15 points, but he needed 15 shots to do it. Alexander (eight points) struggled to finish at the rim over MSU's length. Brooks was aggressively looking for his shot early. Emotions were high for the former Spartan who was greeted with boos every time he touched the ball. Brooks let his frustration show, picking up a technical foul after a first-half dunk.

A 20-point loss in the first real challenge of the season isn't encouraging, but Matta isn't panicking. He knows there's a lot of season left, and his team still has a lot of growing to do.

"We're not close to being the basketball team that we're going to be and we need to be," Matta said. "I told them we'll learn from this and get ready to strap it on and go again."

Follow IndyStar Butler Insider Akeem Glaspie on X at @THEAkeemGlaspie.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball: Michigan State brings Bulldogs back down to Earth