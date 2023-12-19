Butler is exceeding expectations (so far). How do Dawgs stack up as Big East play begins?

The Butler men's basketball team begins Big East play Tuesday night hosting Georgetown at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler is 9-2 with quality wins over Boise State (on a neutral site in Orlando), and at home against Texas Tech. Only DePaul was picked to finish worse than Butler in the Big East preseason poll, but with 11 games under their belt, the Bulldogs seem poised to exceed expectations.

Butler has four double-digit scorers in Pierre Brooks II (16.8 points per game), Jahmyl Telfort (15.6), D.J. Davis (12.0), and Posh Alexander (10.9). Brooks and Telfort have played like all-league performers during the nonconference schedule. Alexander has continued his play as a savvy defender and floor general.

The Dawgs have shown they can score with anyone. Getting stops and finishing the possession with a defensive rebound are areas of improvement for the second half of the season.

Here's a look at how Butler stacks up against the rest of the Big East ahead of conference play.

Contenders: UConn, Marquette, Creighton, Villanova

Marquette's Tyler Kolek tries to get past Notre Dame's Julian Roper II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

These teams don't need much explanation. UConn (10-1) and Marquette (9-2) are perennial conference contenders. Creighton (9-2) is ranked No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll, and all three teams are ranked in the Top 10 by KenPom.

UConn has two potential NBA lottery picks in center Donovan Clingan and guard Stephon Castle. Marquette has the reigning Big East Player of the Year in Tyler Kolek. And Ryan Kalkbrenner is back from injury and ready to form a Big 3 with Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman for Creighton.

At 7-4, Villanova may seem like it doesn't belong, but the Wildcats have three top-50 wins over Texas Tech, North Carolina and Memphis. Villanova ended its nonconference schedule with a top-100 win at home against UCLA. Senior Eric Dixon is a versatile star for 'Nova. He averages 13.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, but he was dominant against UNC, going off for 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Second Tier: Xavier, Providence, Butler, St. John's

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari (8) celebrates a made basket in front of the Cincinnati Bearcats bench in the second half of the 91st Crosstown Shootout basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers won, 84-79.

Butler deserves to be in the mix right below the conference contenders.

Xaiver (6-5) has played a tough schedule with losses against Purdue (road), Washington (neutral) and at home against Houston. The Musketeers have top-100 wins over Saint Mary's and Cincinnati. Rice transfer Quincy Olivari is the team's leading scorer (17.6), and Xavier's strong defense is its calling card.

Providence is another strong defensive team under first-year coach Kim English. The Friars have a top-50 win at home against Wisconsin and a neutral site top-100 win over Georgia. Junior forward Bryce Hopkins (17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds) is building on his strong debut with Providence after transferring from Kentucky last season.

St. John's (7-3) is a feisty squad. Rick Pitino is in his first year at the helm of the Red Storm. One thing St. John's does well that Butler struggles in is rebounding. Center Joel Soriano averages 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He averaged 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in two games against Butler last season. St. John's has two top-100 wins (North Texas and West Virginia) and a top-50 win against Utah.

Bottom Tier: Seton Hall, Georgetown, DePaul

Nov 6, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Dre Davis (14) dribbles as St. Peter's Peacocks guard Marcus Randolph (2) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

These are all opponents Butler must defeat if it wants to reach the NCAA tournament.

Seton Hall (7-4) has the best argument for moving up a tier. The Pirates have played three top-50 teams (all losses) and have a top-100 win over Missouri. Its top three scorers are all returners led by Kadary Richmond's 14.7 points per game. Former Lawrence Center star Dre Davis has started all 11 games after coming off the bench last season. The 6-6 senior guard is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Georgetown (7-4) is going through a bit of a transitional season under first-year coach Ed Cooley. The Hoyas are sub-par defensively and that's despite playing a pretty light nonconference schedule. Georgetown beat Notre Dame with its leading scorer Jayden Epps (18.9 ppg). The win shows that the Hoyas are making progress, but they'll be at a definite disadvantage if Epps cannot play against Butler.

DePaul (2-8) was expected to struggle, and the Blue Devils are struggling. To their credit, they've played three top-100 opponents and two top-50 opponents, all losses. The Blue Devils beat South Dakota by 12, but only defeated a much-maligned Louisville squad by seven at home. DePaul struggled in just about every statistical category except 3-point shooting where Chico Carter Jr. and Jeremiah Oden are both shooting about 40% on the season.

