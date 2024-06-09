Butler earns fifth All-American selection at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, O.R. (WETM) – Corning’s Lindsey Butler has added another accolade to a brilliant college track and field career.

(Photo Courtesy: @HokiesTFXC on “X”)

Corning grad Lindsey Butler earned her 5th First Team All-American selection in Saturday’s NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Butler competed in her 7th NCAA Championships for Virginia Tech, placing 7th in the women’s 1500m final. The senior and 2022 Indoor National Champion (800m) finished with a time of 4:09.85 after leading the 1st lap and a half of the race.

Butler’s impressive effort in Oregon, marks the end of a phenomenal career at the NCAA Division I level. The Corning native is a 3-time ACC Champion (800m) and 2-time silver medalist in the same event. Additionally, Butler helped the Hokies to a 2022 ACC title in the indoor medley relay and earned the conference’s Track Performer of the Year honor.

Prior to her stellar college career, Butler won NYSPHSAA titles in the 600m and 800m. The standout’s outdoor 800m title came with a school record time of 2:06.88.

