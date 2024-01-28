Butler didn't lead in the game's first 40 minutes. So how did Dawgs beat Villanova?

INDIANAPOLIS – Even by Hinkle Magic’s bountiful boundaries, this outcome strained believability.

Through 40 minutes of basketball, Butler never led. The Bulldogs trailed 11-0 at the start, by 14 points in the first half, by 13 in the second, by 11 with less than 4 ½ minutes left, by five with a minute left.

To pull this out, they relied on someone who had shot 3-of-25 on 3-pointers over six games.

The opponent might not have been vintage Villanova, the standard-bearer of the reimagined Big East. But it is still the Villanova that won the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis and lost by one point to top-ranked Connecticut a week ago.

Butler Bulldogs guard DJ Davis (4) goes in for a lay-up against Villanova Wildcats forward Tyler Burton (23) on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Butler Bulldogs defeated Villanova Wildcats in double overtime 88-81.

The whole thing would have been ridiculous, except for this:

“Believe” was Butler’s mantra long before Ted Lasso.

“I knew we were going to win the game, to be honest,” Jahmyl Telfort said.

He said he knew it in the first half, when the thing to believe was Butler getting a beatdown.

DJ Davis scored all of his career-high 28 points after halftime, and Butler might have gained believers by winning 88-81 in double overtime before a sellout of 9,237 Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Davis scored 25 in the closing 17-plus minutes, shooting 5-of-5 on 3-pointers in the last 7:16 of regulation. He said he retained belief in his shooting because of all the hours he has spent on his craft.

“This gym is incredible. Coming from a mid-major, our games never sold out,” said Davis, a transfer from UC Irvine. “So just being able to play in this atmosphere — sold out, everybody’s on your side, fighting for you, wanting you to win — the emotions explode when you make a shot.

“It kind of gets your adrenaline, kind of gives you a boost.”

It was a boost to the once-improbable hopes of Butler (5-5, 14-7) returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018. As recently as this week, teamrankings.com gave Butler a 3% chance.

With games coming up Friday at No. 16 Creighton and Feb. 6 at No. 1 Connecticut, the Bulldogs easily could have fallen to 4-8 in the Big East. Now, there is a pathway to finish 10-10, or perhaps better.

Only one scholarship player logging major minutes, Jalen Thomas, was on Butler’s roster last season. Yet this collection of transfers assembled by coach Thad Matta has coalesced.

“This is a team full of guys that have something to prove,” he said.

During a first-half timeout, it was the coach who told the Bulldogs they would win. He was prophetic, and they were prolific.

Not at the beginnings, though. Butler began shooting 0-of-10 in the first half and 2-of-14 in the second. How could they survive 2-of-24?

By shooting 29-of-48 (60%) for the rest of the game.

It was a wacky game.

“The energy and electricity that was in this building today was incredible,” Matta said. “Once again, our guys could have given up. There was a stretch when things got loud, and all of the sudden we got some stops and got going there. There’s no question that Hinkle Fieldhouse, there’s a great advantage.”

The Bulldogs, trailing 64-59, sent it into the first overtime on a 3-pointer by Davis and Telfort’s dunk with five seconds left. Defenders surrounded Davis, leaving the lane open for Telfort. Telfort wanted a foul called, and a three-point play might have prevented the OTs.

A DUNK TO TIE IT FOR @BUTLERMBB



JAHMYL TELFORT WITH LESS THAN 5 SECONDS TO PLAY pic.twitter.com/36VNTy2dhK — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 27, 2024

Davis scored the last four points of the first OT, tying it again at 72 on a layup with five seconds on the clock. Posh Alexander's layup gave Butler the lead for good, 80-78, with 47 seconds left in the second OT.

“When you’ve got a guy who’s hot like that,” Telfort said, “you’ve got to look for him.”

Davis said he was upset with himself after missing a free throw early in the second half, ending a streak of 31 in row. He had told friends he never misses. For the season, he is now 67-of-70, or 95.7%.

“And here we are,” he said.

The Wildcats (11-9, 4-5) had reason for a here-we-are-again feeling. They are 2-6 against Butler in their past eight trips to Hinkle.

Eric Dixon scored 28 points to lead the Wildcats, who have lost four in a row.

With Villanova trailing 80-78, Dixon was hemmed in along the baseline with 30 seconds left and was called for traveling. Butler scored its last eight points on 8-of-8 free throws.

Telfort, with 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, had his first double-double. Pierre Brooks II added 13 points. Alexander had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Butler scored 40 points in the first 31 ½ minutes and 48 in the last 18 ½.

The Bulldogs had previously erased deficits of 15 points at Providence and 19 at Xavier to take leads. They lost both games.

Those were not at Hinkle. This is where the magic happens.

