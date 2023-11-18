Butler coach Thad Matta on Dawgs 74-54 loss to Michigan State
Butler coach Thad Matta on Dawgs 74-54 loss to Michigan State
Butler coach Thad Matta on Dawgs 74-54 loss to Michigan State
Smith denied involvement in the NCAA’s investigation into the Michigan's advance scouting scheme and believes those in power are searching for a “scapegoat” to blame.
The 2-9 Grizzlies take another hit.
Logan Wilson's hits led to three Ravens injuries Thursday night.
Cincinnati's season has taken an ugly turn with news that Joe Burrow is out for the year, which adds to issues the team already faced due to a dropoff on defense.
Both teams are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
The Clippers star has been fined more than $100,000 over the last six years for criticizing refs.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to serve the three-game suspension levied by the Big Ten.
One of the Ravens' best players went down on their first drive with an injury.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The 70-year-old Steelers special teams coach will need surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff he suffered in Sunday's win over the Packers.
The sport that most clearly mirrors America isn’t the NFL, but rather its rambunctious, troublemaking, the-car-is-in-a-tree younger brother — college football.
The vibes are good in Vegas, with the Raiders 2-0 after Josh McDaniels' firing. The Dolphins, though, figure to pose a much tougher challenge than the two New York teams did.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
Rudy Gobert, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were each fined $25,000.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
The Jets say they'd welcome Aaron Rodgers back this season.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Emma Hayes will be the USWNT’s next coach — but not until May.
The Ravens' problems were fixable in the first place, and now arguably their chief competition has suffered a major blow. Plus, what happened to the Bills Monday wasn't Dorsey's fault, and it's time to find out how good Seattle is.
What's as troubling as the firing of Ken Dorsey and the organizational debacle of Monday night was Josh Allen's familiar refrain, a level of fire that seems to be dimming as the losses and mistakes pile up.