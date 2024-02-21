Butler chooses bad time in the calendar to cool off. 'We've got to put it together.'

Butler chose a bad time in the calendar to fall flat, or maybe losing three in a row and four of its last five has exposed a fatal flaw within the team.

Butler (16-11, 7-9) can score with the best teams in the NCAA. The Bulldogs are third in the Big East averaging 79.3 points per game and have four players — Pierre Brooks II, Jahmyl Telfort, DJ Davis and Posh Alexander — averaging double figures.

But what can the Bulldogs hang their hat on when they're not scoring like a well-oiled machine? Navigating the Big East a second time around has proven difficult for Butler. There are no more secrets, or unknown contributors coming off the bench and catching teams by surprise.

Feb 20, 2024; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta reacts during a timeout the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion.

When Butler's shots aren't falling — like they weren't in Tuesday's 72-62 loss at Villanova — the Dawgs haven't shown the ability to step up in other areas. Even in wins, Butler has surrendered 81 and 98 points to Villanova and Creighton, respectively. Butler coach Thad Matta is waiting for his team to play a complete game, and it needs to happen soon.

"We don't have to play great; we have to play good," Matta said. "Defensively in the first half we weren't good. The second half we were good. First half we were good offensively, but we weren't good in the second half.

"We've got to put it together. Give Villanova credit, they had a lot to do with it."

While Matta is pleading with his team to put together a full 40-minute game, a win can quickly change a program's trajectory. Villanova coach Kyle Neptune was all smiles postgame, happy with the progress his team is showing.

“I still think that we can get better but I’m proud of where we are right now," the Villanova coach said.

Neptune had the unenviable task of replacing legendary coach Jay Wright. After a rocky first season, the Wildcats found themselves 11-10 and 4-6 in the Big East after a Jan. 30 loss to Marquette with boos rained down from the home crowd. Since, Villanova has won four of five and three in a row. The exact opposite of Butler.

At the most critical time of the season, these two teams are heading in opposite directions. Butler has four more chances to improve its hopes at making the NCAA tournament. Without some needed adjustments, a team like Villanova could swipe its spot at the Big Dance.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler Bulldogs basketball: NCAA hopes take a hit with Villanova loss