Butler basketball vs. Xavier in Big East tournament start time, TV
Butler basketball starts the Big East tournament needing a long run to get back into NCAA Tournament consideration.
The Bulldogs (18-13, 9-11) are the No. 8 seed after winning their last two regular-season games, including one over first-round opponent Xavier. Butler was considered a March Madness team before a five-game losing streak in February.
Butler team leaders: Pierre Brooks (14.8 points, 41.1% 3-pointers, 4.0 rebounds); D.J. Davis (13.6 points, 35% 3s, 2.5 assists); Jahmyl Telfort (13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists); Posh Alexander (11.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals).
Xavier (15-16, 9-11) has lost six of its last eight games, with the victories coming over cellar-dwellers DePaul and Georgetown. The Musketeers gave a strong performance in their regular season-ending loss to top-10 Marquette over the weekend.
Xavier team leaders: Quincy Olivari (19.5 points, 43.2% 3s, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals); Desmond Claude (16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists); Dayvion McKnight (12.4 points, 38.5% 3s, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals).
Butler's regular-season finale: Senior night. Hated Xavier in town. A fond farewell.
The teams split their regular-season meetings, with each winning at home (Butler 72-66 on March 6; Xavier 85-71 on Jan. 16).
The reward for the winner? Top seed and No. 2-ranked (USA TODAY) Connecticut on Thursday.
Butler basketball NET ranking
From the NCAA as of March 10
Butler, 66
Xavier, 65
Butler basketball start time in the Big East tournament?
4 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
How can I watch Butler in the Big East tournament?
TV: FS1
Radio: 1430 AM in Indianapolis, with Mark Minner (play-by-play) and Nick Gardner (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 201 and 964, Varsity Network
Butler's possible path in the Big East tournament
With time ET, TV
Quarterfinals: Noon Thursday vs. Connecticut, FS1
Semifinals: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Fox
Championship: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox
Butler basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
vs. Ohio Northern (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Franklin (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Eastern Michigan
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. East Tennessee State
Nov. 17, Friday
at Michigan State
Nov. 23, Thursday
vs. Florida Atlantic in Orlando
Nov. 24, Friday
vs. Penn State in Orlando
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Boise State in Orlando
Nov. 30, Thursday
vs. Texas Tech
Dec. 5, Tuesday
vs. Buffalo
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. California
Dec. 15, Friday
vs. Saginaw Valley State
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Georgetown
Dec. 23, Saturday
at Providence
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at St. John's
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Connecticut
Jan. 10, Wednesday
at Marquette
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Seton Hall
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Xavier
Jan. 20, Saturday
vs. DePaul
Jan. 23, Tuesday
at Georgetown
Jan. 27, Saturday
vs. Villanova
Feb. 2, Friday
at Creighton
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Connecticut
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Providence
Feb. 13, Tuesday
vs. Marquette
Feb. 17, Saturday
vs. Creighton
Feb. 20, Tuesday
at Villanova
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Seton Hall
Feb. 28, Wednesday
vs. St. John's
March 2, Saturday
at DePaul
March 6, Wednesday
vs. Xavier
March 13-16
Big East tournament in New York
March 13, Wednesday
vs. Xavier
4 p.m. ET, FS1
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball vs. Xavier in Big East tournament start time, TV