Butler basketball vs. Xavier in Big East tournament start time, TV

Butler basketball starts the Big East tournament needing a long run to get back into NCAA Tournament consideration.

The Bulldogs (18-13, 9-11) are the No. 8 seed after winning their last two regular-season games, including one over first-round opponent Xavier. Butler was considered a March Madness team before a five-game losing streak in February.

Butler team leaders: Pierre Brooks (14.8 points, 41.1% 3-pointers, 4.0 rebounds); D.J. Davis (13.6 points, 35% 3s, 2.5 assists); Jahmyl Telfort (13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists); Posh Alexander (11.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals).

Xavier (15-16, 9-11) has lost six of its last eight games, with the victories coming over cellar-dwellers DePaul and Georgetown. The Musketeers gave a strong performance in their regular season-ending loss to top-10 Marquette over the weekend.

Xavier team leaders: Quincy Olivari (19.5 points, 43.2% 3s, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals); Desmond Claude (16.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists); Dayvion McKnight (12.4 points, 38.5% 3s, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals).

Butler's regular-season finale: Senior night. Hated Xavier in town. A fond farewell.

The teams split their regular-season meetings, with each winning at home (Butler 72-66 on March 6; Xavier 85-71 on Jan. 16).

The reward for the winner? Top seed and No. 2-ranked (USA TODAY) Connecticut on Thursday.

Butler basketball NET ranking

From the NCAA as of March 10

Butler, 66

Xavier, 65

Butler basketball start time in the Big East tournament?

4 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

How can I watch Butler in the Big East tournament?

TV: FS1

Radio: 1430 AM in Indianapolis, with Mark Minner (play-by-play) and Nick Gardner (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 201 and 964, Varsity Network

Butler's possible path in the Big East tournament

With time ET, TV

Quarterfinals: Noon Thursday vs. Connecticut, FS1

Semifinals: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Fox

Championship: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Fox

Butler basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball vs. Xavier in Big East tournament start time, TV