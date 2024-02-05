Butler basketball vs. No. 1 Connecticut start time, TV, storylines
Butler basketball is riding a hot streak as it visits No. 1 UConn, which is riding an even hotter streak.
The Bulldogs (15-7, 6-5 Big East) have won four straight games, the last two in thrilling fashion. Butler never led in regulation but beat Villanova in double overtime, then edged nationally ranked Creighton in an offensive masterpiece of a game on both sides.
Butler has a couple of injury concerns. Point guard Posh Alexander missed the Creighton game with a foot injury, and D.J. Davis got poked in the left eye near the end of that game, and it was swollen shut postgame.
Butler team leaders: Pierre Brooks (16.5 points, 43.1% on 3s, 4.5 rebounds); Jahmyl Telfort (14.4 points, 37.5% 3s, 4.9 rebounds), D.J. Davis (14.0 points); Posh Alexander (11.4 points, 5.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 4.3 rebounds). Thad Matta is in his third year as Butler coach.
Connecticut (20-2, 10-1) has won 10 in a row, most recently over St. John's at Madison Square Garden. Starter Alex Karaban (ankle) missed the game. Just one of those victories was within one possession (a Villanova 3 at the buzzer made for a 1-point margin).
UConn team leaders: Tristen Newton (15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists); Cam Spencer (15.3 points, 44.8% on 3s, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals); Alex Karaban (14.5 points, 39.3% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds); Donovan Clingan (12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots); Stephon Castle (10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists). Dan Hurley is in his sixth year as coach.
UConn beat Butler 88-81 at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Jan. 5, overcoming a 7-point halftime deficit behind the Huskies' familiar balance. Butler has never beat UConn.
When does No. 1 UConn play Butler?
8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
What channel is Butler basketball on vs. UConn?
TV: FS1
Radio: 1430 AM in Indianapolis, with Mark Minner (play-by-play) and Nick Gardner (analysis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 201 (UConn feed), 391 and 981, Fox Sports app, Varsity Network
Butler basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
vs. Ohio Northern (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Franklin (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Eastern Michigan
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. East Tennessee State
Nov. 17, Friday
at Michigan State
Nov. 23, Thursday
vs. Florida Atlantic in Orlando
Nov. 24, Friday
vs. Penn State in Orlando
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Boise State in Orlando
Nov. 30, Thursday
vs. Texas Tech
Dec. 5, Tuesday
vs. Buffalo
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. California
Dec. 15, Friday
vs. Saginaw Valley State
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Georgetown
Dec. 23, Saturday
at Providence
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at St. John's
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Connecticut
Jan. 10, Wednesday
at Marquette
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Seton Hall
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Xavier
Jan. 20, Saturday
vs. DePaul
Jan. 23, Tuesday
at Georgetown
Jan. 27, Saturday
vs. Villanova
Feb. 2, Friday
at Creighton
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Connecticut
8:30 p.m., FS1
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Providence
2 p.m., FS1
Feb. 13, Tuesday
vs. Marquette
6:30 p.m., FS1
Feb. 17, Saturday
vs. Creighton
12:30 p.m., Fox
Feb. 20, Tuesday
at Villanova
6:30 p.m., FS1
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Seton Hall
8:30 p.m., FS2
Feb. 28, Wednesday
vs. St. John's
TBA, CBS Sports Network
March 2, Saturday
at DePaul
noon, FS1
March 6, Wednesday
vs. Xavier
7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
March 13-16
Big East tournament in New York
