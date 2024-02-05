Butler basketball vs. No. 1 Connecticut start time, TV, storylines

Butler basketball is riding a hot streak as it visits No. 1 UConn, which is riding an even hotter streak.

The Bulldogs (15-7, 6-5 Big East) have won four straight games, the last two in thrilling fashion. Butler never led in regulation but beat Villanova in double overtime, then edged nationally ranked Creighton in an offensive masterpiece of a game on both sides.

Butler has a couple of injury concerns. Point guard Posh Alexander missed the Creighton game with a foot injury, and D.J. Davis got poked in the left eye near the end of that game, and it was swollen shut postgame.

Butler team leaders: Pierre Brooks (16.5 points, 43.1% on 3s, 4.5 rebounds); Jahmyl Telfort (14.4 points, 37.5% 3s, 4.9 rebounds), D.J. Davis (14.0 points); Posh Alexander (11.4 points, 5.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 4.3 rebounds). Thad Matta is in his third year as Butler coach.

Connecticut (20-2, 10-1) has won 10 in a row, most recently over St. John's at Madison Square Garden. Starter Alex Karaban (ankle) missed the game. Just one of those victories was within one possession (a Villanova 3 at the buzzer made for a 1-point margin).

UConn team leaders: Tristen Newton (15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists); Cam Spencer (15.3 points, 44.8% on 3s, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals); Alex Karaban (14.5 points, 39.3% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds); Donovan Clingan (12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots); Stephon Castle (10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists). Dan Hurley is in his sixth year as coach.

UConn beat Butler 88-81 at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Jan. 5, overcoming a 7-point halftime deficit behind the Huskies' familiar balance. Butler has never beat UConn.

When does No. 1 UConn play Butler?

8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

What channel is Butler basketball on vs. UConn?

TV: FS1

Radio: 1430 AM in Indianapolis, with Mark Minner (play-by-play) and Nick Gardner (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 201 (UConn feed), 391 and 981, Fox Sports app, Varsity Network

Butler basketball schedule

