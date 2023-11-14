Butler basketball player ratings: How Bulldogs fare vs. East Tennessee State

The Butler Bulldogs routed East Tennessee State, 81-47, on Monday night.

Butler, which cleared 90 points in its first two games (the Bulldogs did that just once last season), came in as a 17.5-point favorite with an 89.6% chance of winning on ESPN's matchup predictor.

ETSU was 0-1 against Division I competition coming in, rallying from 22 points down in a 3-point loss to Elon.

Butler's guards largely powered this victory. The Bulldogs play at Michigan State on Friday.

Ratings on a 1-to-10 scale

STARTERS

∎ Jahmyl Telfort: Butler's leader in the opening week has a rough outing, forcing a lot of action in an attempt get himself going. He shoots 2-of-12 for four points, but adds six rebounds. He gets his first basket with 17:32 remaining off a rebound of his own miss. He gets a first-half steal, but after the steal he is denied at the basket. He has two early turnovers. Rating: 2

∎ Pierre Brooks II: He goes 3-of-10 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3. He gets Butler's first 3-pointer with 11:35 left in the first half and follows that by driving to draw a foul, making two free throws. He attacks the basket early but can't convert, missing 3 early shots. Rating: 5

∎ Posh Alexander: Alexander scores 13 points, with tree assists and two steals. In the first half, he makes exciting plays, including a pair of three-point plays, one that snaps the Bulldogs out a short offensive lull. He also has three turnovers and commits a bail-out foul that prevents an ETSU shot-clock violation. Rating: 7

Posh Alexander turned defense into offense 🔥 @ButlerMBB pic.twitter.com/F9IEYyYoqK — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 14, 2023

∎ D.J. Davis: He makes 6-of-9 from the field and carries the Bulldogs late in the first half with 13 points on 3-of-5 3-pointers, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Here's his step-back buzzer-beater. He finishes with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Rating: 8

Splash from Davis to end the first half 💦 pic.twitter.com/fHaruh6F7H — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) November 14, 2023

∎ Jalen Thomas: He finishes with 10 points (5-of-8 shooting) and 6 rebounds. He got lost defensively on the game's opening play, ETSU's lone basket before the first media timeout. He gets active after that with with two baskets and three rebounds in the first 4 minutes. Rating: 6

BENCH

∎ Andre Screen: He gets a second-half basket, but can't finish the and-1. He gets whistled for three fouls in his first 3 minutes of action. Rating: 1

∎ Connor Turnbull: He has seven points and six blocked shots. He has a short burst of excellence with a dunk on one end and finishing a defensive possession that results in an ETSU a shot-clock violation. He also has a blocked shot and a 3-pointer, all part of 16-0 Butler run. Rating: 7

Connor Turnbull with the jam 🔨 @ButlerMBB pic.twitter.com/YRJ7mIMBhA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 14, 2023

∎ Boden Kapke: He parks near the basket to defend the post, forcing ETSU to alter drives. He isn't involved much on offense, but can grab an offensive rebound or pass to open teammates on the perimeter. Rating: 5

∎ Finley Bizjack: He scores five points with four rebounds. An air-ball 3 in the second half prompts a "that's less than optimal" look from coach Thad Matta. Otherwise, not a bad performance. He finishes off a long possession by faking a corner 3 and driving for a funky layup. He also drives from the top for an and-1. Bizjack makes a steal and feeds Connor Turnbull for a fast-break dunk. He makes ETSU players work while driving to the basket, leading to misses. Rating: 6

∎ Landon Moore: Moore connects on 3s on consecutive possessions, the second after a steal. He hits a pair of 3-pointers soon after entering the game, the second giving the Bulldogs a 23-11 lead and forcing an ETSU timeout. He deflects a pass on an ETSU fast break, and that leads to a D.J. Davis 3. Rating: 8

M👌 👌 re is F👌UR for F👌UR from downtown pic.twitter.com/mQYQrPCF6b — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) November 14, 2023

∎ Ethan McComb: The walk-on played the last 3 minutes, drilling a 3-pointer. Rating: "Three-e-e-e-e."

∎ John-Michael Mulloy: The senior plays the last 2 minutes. Rating: N/A

∎ Artemios Gavalas: He plays the last 2 minutes: Rating: N/A

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler basketball vs. East Tennessee State player ratings