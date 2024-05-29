Butler basketball keeps key player as Jahmyl Telfort withdraws from NBA draft

One of Butler basketball's most important players in its NIT season is returning, per a report from CBS' Jon Rothstein.

Jahmyl Telfort, who averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 2023-24, is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to the Bulldogs.

Deeper look: Butler basketball going through another reshuffle

The 6-7 wing who has played one season at Butler after three years at Northeastern led the Bulldogs in playing time (34.7 minutes per game).

Other key returning Butler players include Pierre Brooks II (14.8 points, 40.6% 3-pointers), center Andre Screen, guards Finley Bizjack and Landon Moore.

Newcomers include guard Kolby King (previously Tulane) and forwards Jamie Kaiser Jr. (Maryland) and Patrick McCaffery (Iowa). Brebeuf Jesuit's Evan Haywood is the Bulldogs' lone incoming scholarship freshman.

Butler Bulldogs guard Jahmyl Telfort (11) reacts with teammates on the bench after hitting a 3-point field goal during the second half of an NCAA/NIT game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis. Minnesota won, 73-72.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jahmyl Telfort returns to Butler basketball, withdraws from NBA draft