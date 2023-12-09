Butler basketball, behind Dayton Williams, edges Male in wild overtime finish

Tim Haworth got the timeout he wanted — just not when he wanted it — and it likely cost his Male High School boys basketball team a victory.

Cole Edelen’s 3-pointer in the final seconds appeared to give the Bulldogs an overtime victory over visiting Butler on Friday. But Haworth was granted a timeout with 1.5 seconds left, erasing Edelen’s basket and sparking a wild finish that ended with Butler posting a 72-69 victory.

“Yeah, I called it,” Haworth said after the game. “But I wanted it with four or five seconds left, instead of when he shoots it. That was my biggest argument."

Haworth arguing: "I called it with 5 seconds left, not 1." https://t.co/L5l2oIVtm6 — Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) December 9, 2023

Behind 27 points from Dayton Williams, No. 21-ranked Butler (3-1) rallied from a 17-point deficit in the first half to force overtime. The Bears took a 70-69 lead on Jayden Perkins’ basket with 5.8 seconds left.

After a timeout, Male rushed the ball up the court. Haworth said he told officials he wanted a timeout when the ball crossed half court.

Instead, the play continued, and Edelen nailed a 3-pointer as Haworth was calling for a timeout. He got it with 1.5 seconds left. After officials erased Edelen’s basket, Haworth was called for a technical foul after confronting officials.

Butler coach Kevin Geary reacts after his team took the lead late in overtime. Butler edged host Male, 72-69, Friday night.

Along with the call, Haworth said he also was upset three of his players had fouled out: Max Gainey, Terrence Hall and Jayson Gasaway. Butler scored 21 points from the free-throw line after halftime.

“We have three guys foul out at home,” Haworth said. “But I’ve never harped on the officiating since I’ve been here.”

Butler’s Alijah Carter missed both free throws after Haworth’s technical foul, but Male was forced to foul again. Santana Anderson hit a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds left for the final margin.

Butler scored four points in the first quarter and trailed, 30-13, in the first half before climbing back.

Both coaches said defense was the key to the second-half turnaround.

“We were stringing together more stops, so we were able to get out in transition,” Bears coach Kevin Geary said. “That’s how we play. I’ve told the kids that our best offense is our defense. … They really bought into the defensive side.”

Male coach Tim Haworth got a technical foul after arguing with officials in overtime.

Added Haworth: “I thought our energy level was low. That’s a good lesson learned for us. … You have to win games right now with your defense. I don’t want to win games right now scoring 85 points. I think we’re one of the top five teams in the state, but we have to play for 32 minutes.”

Edelen led No. 6-ranked Male (2-1) with 25 points, including two free throws that tied the score at 63 with 11.1 seconds left in regulation. Butler followed with a turnover, leading to overtime.

Williams’ basket pulled Butler within 69-68 with 29 seconds left. After a Male turnover with 16 seconds remaining, Perkins scored to give the Bears the lead for good.

Williams, a 6-foot-4 senior, is averaging 23.8 points over Butler’s first four games and “is our hardest worker,” Geary said.

“I knew I could score, but I never showed it because I was never that type of player to take all the shots,” Williams said. “At a certain point, you have to step up. I’m still trying to be unselfish, but I know I have to step up.”

BUTLER 4 15 22 22 9 - 72

MALE 12 20 14 17 6 - 69

Butler (3-1) — Dontre Russell 9, Dayton Williams 27, Santana Anderson 5, Michael Jones 9, Alijah Carter 7, Jayden Perkins 6, Ryder Robinson 3, Nique Thompson 2, Adrian Milan 4.

Male (2-1) — Cole Edelen 25, Keashawn Jordan 10, Antonio Harris 2, Dash Egan 3, Max Gainey 5, Jordan Mitchell 10, Terrence Hall 6, Jayson Gasaway 8.

