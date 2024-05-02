'Butland an upgrade on McGregor'

[BBC]

We asked you who should be named Rangers' player of the year. Unsurprisingly, one man got the vast majority of the votes.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Elaine: Definitely super Jack Butland. I never thought we’d have anyone of the same stature as Allan McGregor, but he is an upgrade. What a signing and what a player. He has single-handedly kept us in the league and cup.

Lewis: Absolutely 100% has to be Butland. Saved us so many times this season and the best signing by a mile that Michael Beale did in his time at the club.

Matt: Player of the season is Butland, kept us in a lot of important games.

Robert: There really can only be one winner for my Rangers player of the season and that is Butland. He has been a massive presence in goals for Rangers this season and some of his saves have been world class. Hopefully he will stay at Rangers, who gave him the chance of first-team football for the first time in years.

James: Butland all day, only one that really deserves a mention.

Anon: I think player of the season has to be James Tavernier, the club will miss him when he is gone. He has once again showed his class by smashing the 20-goal mark and performed brilliantly all season. He is the perfect player because he can do set-pieces and is amazing from the penalty spot. What he brings to the team is amazing.

Rob: Butland all day! Been fantastic since the first game.

Ben: It simply has to be Butland. Tavernier's had a good season going forward but had been found wanting when defending at crucial times. Butland has absolutely managed to filled the gargantuan gloves of McGregor and then some. I've lost count of the number of points he's saved/earned for us this season.

Bill: No doubt about this, Butland for player of the year. Easily the best signing in the last five years. If there is a better English keeper I have not seen him.