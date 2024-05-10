Butland, Miovski, O'Riley and Shankland on SFWA shortlist

Jack Butland, Bojan Miovski, Matt O'Riley and Lawrence Shankland have been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers' Association player of the year award.

Hearts striker Shankland will be looking to add to his PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year prize, having already pipped Rangers' Butland and O'Riley of Celtic to the award.

Miovski, who has scored 24 goals for Aberdeen this term, was omitted from the PFA's nominees, with Rangers captain James Tavernier included.

But having been a rare highlight in a disappointing season at Pittodrie, the Macedonian has carried a struggling side on his back and made his mark in Europe, as well as against the Old Firm.

Butland has enjoyed a stellar first campaign north of the border, filling the sizeable gloves left behind by Rangers legend Allan McGregor with authority this season.

The Englishman has kept 18 clean sheets in 35 Premiership games and has helped the Ibrox side boast the best defensive record in the top flight, conceding just 25 times.

On the other side of Glasgow, midfielder O'Riley has enjoyed his most productive season in green and white, racking up 12 goals and 14 assists - a league high.

With Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate missing at times, the Denmark international has stepped up this season and his impact could see Celtic retain their title despite increased pressure from their rivals.

But as the Premiership top scorer and with one award already claimed, Shankland could be the man to beat.

While his goals have rightfully grabbed the headlines, the 28-year-old has also been crucial in Hearts' build-up play en route to third place and has taken the role of captain in the absence of Craig Gordon.