Butland backs defenders - gossip

Goalkeeper Jack Butland has backed James Tavernier and Connor Goldson to silence their critics after the Rangers defenders came under fire following the 3-2 defeat to Ross County. (The Herald)

Hearts should be "smelling blood" in the Scottish Cup semi-final after Rangers' shock loss in the Highlands, says former Tynecastle midfielder Ryan Stevenson. (Daily Record)

Heart of Midlothian could have to fork out about £150,000 for guaranteeing they would sell 21,000 tickets for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers - because the total sits on 17,500. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson was minutes away from signing for Rangers on the same day as Netherlands legend Ronald de Boer - but an ankle scan meant the deal was called off at the last minute. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers striker Jason Cummings scored a late goal to clinch the Indian title for Mohun Bagan - his fourth league championship in four different countries. (Scottish Sun)

Read the rest of Wednesday's gossip.