Bute Energy Welsh Women's Cup 2023-24 results and fixtures
Final
Cardiff City Women 2-0 Wrexham(Rodney Parade, Newport - Sunday, 5 May)
Semi-finals
Cardiff City Women 3-1 Swansea City Women (SDM Glass Stadium, Bridgend)
Wrexham 1-0 The New Saints (Essity Stadium, Flint)
Quarter-finals
Wrexham 2-0 Briton Ferry Llansawel
The New Saints 2-2 Aberystwyth Town (The New Saints win 4-2 on penalties)
Pontypridd United 0-3 Cardiff City Women
Cascade YC 1-6 Swansea City Women
Round two
North
Rhyl 1879 0-8 Aberystwyth Town
The New Saints 4-0 Y Felinheli
Wrexham 1-0 Llandudno
South
Pontardawe Town 1-2 Briton Ferry Llansawel
Pontypridd United 17-0 Aberaman
Penybont 0-6 Cascade YC
Cardiff City 5-0 Swansea University
Cwmbran Celtic 3-8 Swansea City
Round one
North
Pwllheli 0-13 Wrexham
Llanfair United 0-3 Aberystwyth Town
Bangor 1-6 Y Felinheli
The New Saints 3-0 Connah's Quay Nomads
NFA 0-5 Llandudno
Y Rhyl 1879 4-2 Llangefni Town
South
Pontypridd United 9-0 Penclawdd
Llanelli Town 0-14 Cardiff City
Cascade YC 5-0 Camarthen Town
Caldicot Town 1-4 Briton Ferry Llansawel
Swansea University 3-3 Barry Town United (6-5 pens)
Penybont 5-1 Newport City
Cardiff Met 1-2 Swansea City
Ammanford 1-5 Cwmbran Celtic
Cardiff Wanderers 3-4 Aberaman
Pontardawe Town v Coed Duon (walkover win for Pontardawe)
Qualifying round
Aberaman 6-3 Wattsville
Aberystwyth University1-13 Carmarthen Town
Ammanford 2-2 Taffs Well (Ammanford won 4-3 on penalties)
Bangor 2-0 Airbus UK Broughton
Coed Duon 5-2 Cambrian and Clydach Vale BGC
Llanelli Town 19-0 Morriston Town
Llangefni Town 5-2 Denbigh Town
Penclawdd 2-0 Johnstown
Penybont 14-0 Coedffranc
Penydarren BGC 1-4 Newport City
Pwllheli 4-1 Kinmel Bay
Welshpool Town 0-11 NFA
Ties played on 17 September, 2023