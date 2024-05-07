Advertisement

Bute Energy Welsh Women's Cup 2023-24 results and fixtures

Final

Cardiff City Women 2-0 Wrexham(Rodney Parade, Newport - Sunday, 5 May)

Semi-finals

Cardiff City Women 3-1 Swansea City Women (SDM Glass Stadium, Bridgend)

Wrexham 1-0 The New Saints (Essity Stadium, Flint)

Quarter-finals

Wrexham 2-0 Briton Ferry Llansawel

The New Saints 2-2 Aberystwyth Town (The New Saints win 4-2 on penalties)

Pontypridd United 0-3 Cardiff City Women

Cascade YC 1-6 Swansea City Women

Round two

North

Rhyl 1879 0-8 Aberystwyth Town

The New Saints 4-0 Y Felinheli

Wrexham 1-0 Llandudno

South

Pontardawe Town 1-2 Briton Ferry Llansawel

Pontypridd United 17-0 Aberaman

Penybont 0-6 Cascade YC

Cardiff City 5-0 Swansea University

Cwmbran Celtic 3-8 Swansea City

Round one

North

Pwllheli 0-13 Wrexham

Llanfair United 0-3 Aberystwyth Town

Bangor 1-6 Y Felinheli

The New Saints 3-0 Connah's Quay Nomads

NFA 0-5 Llandudno

Y Rhyl 1879 4-2 Llangefni Town

South

Pontypridd United 9-0 Penclawdd

Llanelli Town 0-14 Cardiff City

Cascade YC 5-0 Camarthen Town

Caldicot Town 1-4 Briton Ferry Llansawel

Swansea University 3-3 Barry Town United (6-5 pens)

Penybont 5-1 Newport City

Cardiff Met 1-2 Swansea City

Ammanford 1-5 Cwmbran Celtic

Cardiff Wanderers 3-4 Aberaman

Pontardawe Town v Coed Duon (walkover win for Pontardawe)

Qualifying round

Aberaman 6-3 Wattsville

Aberystwyth University1-13 Carmarthen Town

Ammanford 2-2 Taffs Well (Ammanford won 4-3 on penalties)

Bangor 2-0 Airbus UK Broughton

Coed Duon 5-2 Cambrian and Clydach Vale BGC

Llanelli Town 19-0 Morriston Town

Llangefni Town 5-2 Denbigh Town

Penclawdd 2-0 Johnstown

Penybont 14-0 Coedffranc

Penydarren BGC 1-4 Newport City

Pwllheli 4-1 Kinmel Bay

Welshpool Town 0-11 NFA

Ties played on 17 September, 2023