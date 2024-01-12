As Butch Jones lifts up Nick Saban and Alabama football once more, I do, too | Toppmeyer

Alabama hasn’t won a national championship in football since Butch Jones departed Nick Saban’s staff.

Coincidence?

Yes.

I won’t award Jones much of the credit for 2020 Alabama’s national championship. Nevertheless, Saban regularly complimented Jones’ work throughout his three years in a support staff role, saying the former Tennessee coach did “a phenomenal job” as an aide.

Jones, while reflecting on his role with Alabama, recently told a reporter that he and Saban “think identical.”

Jones always did tell some whoppers.

His gratitude for Saban seems genuine, though. Jones recently completed his third season as Arkansas State’s coach, and he was one of the 62 coaches who voted in the US LBM coaches poll. Jones ranked Alabama No. 2 on his final ballot. No other coach ranked Alabama that high. If only Jones had known Saban would announce his retirement on Wednesday, he could have ignored Michigan and ranked the Tide No. 1.

Saban himself ranked Alabama No. 4.

Saban’s former rival, Gus Malzahn, ranked Alabama No. 8. That ol’ rascal.

The Tide finished ranked No. 5 in the AP and coaches polls.

Georgia (No. 4 AP, No. 3 coaches) finished ranked ahead of Alabama, despite the Tide beating Georgia 27-24 in the SEC Championship.

I’ve previously voted in the AP Top 25 but didn’t have a ballot this season. If I did, I would have slotted Alabama higher than voters did, although not as high as Jones did. I'd put Alabama at No. 4, right where Saban had the Tide.

Jones might say Saban and I “think identical.”

Here’s my final top 10.

1. Michigan (15-0): The Wolverines proved being dominant at the line of scrimmage and winning the turnover margin remains a winning formula.

2. Washington (14-1): With two wins against Oregon, another against Arizona and a triumph over Texas in a CFP semifinal, the Huskies built quite a résumé before wilting against Michigan.

3. Texas (12-2): The Longhorns’ stout run defense could have given Michigan more trouble than Washington did. Too bad Texas couldn’t handle Michael Penix Jr. I won't ignore Texas’ win at Alabama on my ballot. Head-to-head victories are rewarded in my rankings. Which brings me to my next team …

4. Alabama (12-2): Do I think Georgia was better than Alabama? Yes. But, Alabama beat the Bulldogs. That counts. Alabama played Michigan more competitively than Washington did, but putting Alabama ahead of Washington would mean punishing the Huskies for winning their semifinal and rewarding Alabama for losing its semifinal. I won’t do that.

5. Georgia (13-1): The Bulldogs picked an awful time to have a bad performance. With no margin for error, they flopped in Atlanta. I think they’re better than this place in my rankings, but they weren’t selected for the CFP and therefore couldn’t prove it.

6. Florida State (13-1): The Seminoles who got trounced in the Orange Bowl weren't the real FSU. The team that went 13-0 had defected by then. I would’ve liked to have seen what a healthy FSU could have achieved in the playoff.

7. Ole Miss (11-2): The Rebels’ only losses were to Alabama and Georgia, both on the road. They beat LSU and Penn State. A strong résumé.

8. Missouri (11-2): What a special season for the Tigers, capped by a win against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. I’ll miss watching Cody Schrader, whom I put No. 3 on my Heisman Trophy ballot. Running backs are devalued nowadays, but Schrader showed that a star tailback remains highly impactful.

9. Ohio State (11-2): The Buckeyes boasted an impressive collection of talent, but they lacked a quarterback and a top-10 victory.

10. Oregon (12-2): A treat for the eyes, but the Ducks twice failed their biggest test, against Washington. I think Oregon could’ve caused damage in a 12-team playoff, but their shaky résumé keeps me from ranking them higher.

As for Jones, he’s 11-26 at Arkansas State. He shouldn’t fret. Someone who thinks identically to Saban should always have a job waiting for him in Tuscaloosa.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

