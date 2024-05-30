Busy weekend of sports, activities planned in Meridian

May 30—First Saturday and State Games of Mississippi events will overlap in Meridian this weekend, offering community residents and out-of-town visitors an array of fun activities to keep them entertained.

Following the States Games opening ceremony Friday night on the Meridian City Hall lawn, Saturday will mark a full day of sporting events in the Queen City, including a 5k road race, youth soccer tournament, table tennis and the masters swimming competition.

In addition, First Saturday events that regularly happen at the first of the month in downtown Meridian will also take place.

Earth's Bounty

Earth's Bounty Festival will kick off the day's events at 8 a.m. and go until noon at Singing Brakeman Park on Front Street downtown.

Running from the first Saturday of April through the first Saturday of November, Earth's Bounty draws hundreds of shoppers to the outdoor market with vendors offering a range of products from homegrown vegetables and fruits to fresh cut flowers and potted plants to tasty baked goods, fresh eggs and canned jellies to homemade natural creams and lotions.

Local artist Cary Haycox, a member of the Meridian Museum Art Collective, the group responsible for painting colorful art murals around the city, will be on hand to help kids nurture their artistic talents during two, free still-life painting classes at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Also slated for Saturday is musician Aa'Keela Hudnall, an Earth's Bounty favorite, who will bring her blend of soul, R&B, rock, jazz and pop to the festival stage.

The winner of the Andy Smith Award for Excellence for the 2023 Earth's Bounty season will be announced during Saturday's market. The award is presented annually to the vendor who best reflects the legacy of Andy Smith, one of the founders of Earth's Bounty and a passionate advocate for the festival's "Local, Fresher, Better" mission, according to a press release from Earth's Bounty organizers.

Joining the regular vendors for this weekend's market will be East Mississippi Animal Rescue, which will sell homemade dog treats and host a pet adoption event.

The MAX

Just a short walk away at the intersection of Front Street and 22nd Avenue, the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, more commonly known as The MAX, will celebrate First Saturday with a songwriter workshop, songwriter performances and a songwriter jam session.

The MAX currently is offering free admission for all visitors on the first Saturday of each month in an effort to draw visitors, especially families, to the state-of-the-art museum that explores the impact Mississippians have had on the arts, including music, literature, acting, painting and culinary arts.

From 9 a.m. until noon in the museum's multipurpose gallery, a songwriting workshop focusing on catalog registration will take place. The workshop is aimed at helping songwriters and musicians learn how to register and protect their music with a Performing Rights Organization, how to earn money from their original works and arrangements and the benefits of a PRO. Each participant will register with a PRO, create an affiliate account and register one original work.

Then from noon until 2 p.m., the Mississippi Songwriter Alliance's songwriter rounds and jam session will take place.

Anyone interested in participating in the songwriting workshop can register on The MAX website at msarts.org. under the Events tab.

Full Moon on 5th

Two full moons will shine bright on Fifth Street Saturday night to close out the day's activities as the Arts & Community Events Society hosts Full Moon on 5th with the Daniel Houze Band headlining the event.

A laid-back block party open to all community residents, Full Moon on 5th will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Fifth Street between 22nd and 23rd avenues downtown. It's not hard to miss the event because all of the activities are sandwiched between two giant illuminated moons. Admission to the family friendly event is free. In addition to live music, the event will offer children's activities, food and drink vendors and pop-up art galleries. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The Daniel Houze Band, a hometown country music favorite, will take to the Full Moon stage Saturday night and is sure to draw a crowd.

In an artists-helping-artists collaboration, the event will also include a fundraiser for local artist Larenzo Harry, who lost his art studio, art supplies and some of his artwork to a fire that heavily damaged his home earlier this spring. The Artist Gallery on Fifth Street will feature works from various local artists with a portion of all proceeds to benefit Harry in his rebuilding effort.

Contact Glenda Sanders at gsanders@themeridianstar.com.