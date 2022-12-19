In latest AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, Duke drops a couple spots. Who else moved?
After Saturday’s schedule featured five matchups of ranked teams, the college basketball schedule will get awfully light nationally heading into a holiday break for most teams. The one game featuring ranked teams this week will hit home to ACC fans as No. 6 Virginia travels to No. 22 Miami on Tuesday.
Now’s about the time, six weeks into the Associated Press Top 25 poll, where it’s not about potential and what I think a team’s roster is capable of doing. It’s about resume.
Who did you beat?
Highest rise
The reward for beating ranked teams for No. 4 Kansas, No. 5 Arizona and No. 11 Gonzaga was advancing four spots in the poll. The Jayhawks beat Indiana, The Wildcats beat Tennessee and the Bulldogs beat Alabama.
Biggest drop
Even though Kentucky lost to a very good UCLA squad, the Wildcats dropped six spots back to No. 19. UK’s best win is to Michigan and its next best win is probably Yale.
Indiana and Auburn also dropped four spots to 18 and 23, respectively.
Welcome to the Top 25
No. 24 Arizona State suffered a questionable loss at Texas Southern in overtime a month ago, but hasn’t lost a game since. The Sun Devils won its next two road games against Colorado and SMU and have impressive wins over Michigan and Creighton.
Marquette made its debut at No. 25 with wins over Baylor and Creighton its only losses were to two teams that are still unbeaten (Purdue, Mississippi State) and in overtime to Wisconsin.
Outta here
Maryland had losses to Wisconsin and Tennessee by a combined eight points. That’s why their third consecutive loss was so eye opening. The Terrapins got blasted at home by UCLA 87-60 in a game that they trailed at one point by 38.
North Carolina’s 89-84 overtime win ousted Ohio State from its No. 23 rank last week.
Associated Press Top 25 poll
Rk. Team
1. Purdue
2. UConn
3. Houston
4. Kansas
5. Arizona
6. Virginia
7. Texas
8. Tennessee
9. Alabama
10. Arkansas
11. Gonzaga
12. Baylor
13. UCLA
14. Duke
15. Mississippi St
16. Illinois
17. Wisconsin
18. Indiana
19. Kentucky
20. TCU
21. Virginia Tech
22. Miami
23. Auburn
24. Arizona State
25. Marquette
C.L. Brown’s Top 25 ballot
Rk. Team
1. UConn
2. Purdue
3. Houston
4. Arizona
5. Virginia
6. Alabama
7. Texas
8. Tennessee
9. Arkansas
10. Baylor
11. Kansas
12. Gonzaga
13. UCLA
14. Duke
15. Illinois
16. TCU
17. Mississippi St
18. Wisconsin
19. Marquette
20. Indiana
21. Kentucky
22. Virginia Tech
23. Arizona St
24. San Diego St
25. Charleston