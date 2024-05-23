Busy week for Wilson County athletes at state track meet

May 22—While Green Hill seeks a repeat softball state championship, athletes in other sports, primarily track and field, are taking aim at individual titles during this week's Spring Fling.

Class AA track and field is on tap today at Dean Hayes Stadium on the Middle Tennessee State campus in Murfreesboro.

Watertown freshman Sadie Thomas is competing in the girls' pole vault at 10:45 a.m. Her junior teammate, Shayla Allison, will be in the girls' high jump at 1:30 p.m.

Class AAA will take center stage Thursday. Green Hill junior Reilly Vierdag will compete in the girls' triple jump during the 9 a.m. session and return 10 for the high jump.

Wilson Cental's Landon Morgan will compete in the boys' discus at 9. During that same session, Green Hill sophomore Reese Cannon and senior Jacob Cannon will try to make it three straight pole vault championships won by Hawks following Kyler Nichols' "gold" medals in 2023 and '23..

At 11 a.m., Green Hill sophomores Gavin Uhlir and Ethan Harris and Mt. Juliet senior William Czerniak will compete in the shot put. Mt. Juliet's Rebecca Engler will compete in the girls' discus.

At high noon, Green Hill trio Avery Johnson, Ella Cleveland and Sydney Stafford will try to keep the girls' pole vault crown on the Hill after Carolina Bannach won it the previous two years. Meanwhile, Mt. Juliet's Tyler Carr will compete in the boys' high jump.

Running events go off at 4 p.m. The second event will be the girls' 100 hurdles with Green Hill entered. Wilson Central's Aden Bryan will run the boys' 100-meter dash. The Lady Hawks will also run in the 4-by-200 relay while GHHS' Morgan Bissonnette runs the 1,600 meters. Green Hill's boys will compete in the 4-by-100 relay. The Lady Hawks' Aiyah Siggers will cap Wilson County's day in the 300 hurdles.

Across town at the Adams Tennis Complex, Watertown seniors Miranda Nix and Nancy Caroline Thomas will take on Milan juniors Reagan Jones and Anniston Allen in the Class A girls' doubles quarterfinals during the 9 a.m. session with the winners returning for the 2 p.m. semifinals.

The championship match will be at 9 a.m. Friday.