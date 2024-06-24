It was a busy week for IU football recruiting with a fresh batch of commitments

A busy first offseason for Curt Cignetti at the helm of IU football continues. With most of IU’s 2024 roster in place, Cignetti and his staff are landing new class of 2025 commits left and right. The Hoosiers have added nine new recruits in June so far and have 15 commitments for the 2025 class.

Here’s a look at who IU has added over the past week (measurements and rankings via On3).

Triston Abram, DE

High School/Hometown: Christian Brothers College/St. Louis

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

Rank: 3-star, No. 783 nationally, No. 68 edge

Abram committed to Indiana on Sunday. The edge rusher chose the Hoosiers over offers from Kansas State, Memphis, Cincinnati and others. Abram recorded eight sacks and 14 tackles for losses in his junior season at Christian Brothers.

Abram told TTJH Sports, “It was the family feeling. From the football to my education. I’ve been searching for a school and this really just hit the spot.”

Andrew Barker, TE

High School/Hometown: Kokomo/Kokomo

Height/Weight: 6-4, 230

Rank: Unranked

Barker committed to Indiana on Sunday. IU offered Barker on June 15 after he attended a camp in Bloomington, and it only took the Indiana native eight days to make his decision. Barker caught 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns for Kokomo in 2023. Ball State, Marshall and Ohio were some of the other offers Barker had. Barker also plays for Kokomo’s basketball team, which made the state title game in 2023 and won its sectional in 2024.

Keishaun Calhoun, DL

High School/Hometown: Groveport Madison/Groveport, Ohio

Height/Weight: 6-3, 245

Rank: Unranked

Calhoun committed to Indiana last Thursday. Calhoun committed on the final day of his official visit to Bloomington, when he posted on X saying, “WHY WAIT ? WHY NOT IU?? LETS GOOO!!” Calhoun had offers from multiple MAC schools, including Ball State, Toledo, Akron and Miami (Ohio).

Jamari Farmer, LB

High School/Hometown: Mooresville Senior/Mooresville, N.C.

Height/Weight: 6-0, 210

Rank: Unranked

Farmer committed to Indiana last Monday. The middle linebacker had 130 total tackles (26 for loss), eight sacks and a pick six in 2023. Farmer’s efforts earned him the Defensive Player of the Year award in North Carolina’s Greater Metro 4 Conference. Farmer chose Indiana over schools like Cincinnati, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

Zacharey Smith, DB

High School/Hometown: Hapeville Charter/College Park, Ga.

Height/Weight: 6-0, 165

Rank: Unranked

Smith committed to Indiana last Thursday. Smith visited Bloomington the weekend before his commitment. Smith chose IU over Auburn, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Louisville and others. Smith had three interceptions in his junior season.

