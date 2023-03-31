It was a busy week for the Commanders’ front office

It’s the best time of the year for NFL scouts and front-office types. The hard work on the road scouting the upcoming draft class is done. Essentially all that remains is crisscrossing the country at different pro days as they finish their evaluations ahead of the NFL draft.

The last two weeks of March and the first week of April have NFL teams constantly on the road as they try and make as many pro days as possible. Sometimes, the general manager attends, or, in some cases, so does the head coach. You can often view a team’s level of interest in a specific player by who comes to his pro day.

Last offseason, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew were at Ohio State’s pro day. The Buckeyes had two wide receivers go in the first round, a position Washington wanted to draft. The Commanders eventually selected Jahan Dotson from Penn State.

So where were the Commanders this week?

Washington had representation at the following pro days:

Florida Gators [Anthony Richardson, O’Cyrus Torrence]

Tennessee Volunteers [Hendon Hooker, Darnell Wright]

Vanderbilt Commodores

Arizona State Sun Devils

Boise State Broncos

Idaho Vandals

Bowie State Bulldogs

The Commanders could’ve been in other places, too, but these were the confirmed locations. Mayhew was present at Florida’s pro day. While some would think he’s there to check out quarterback Anthony Richardson — and maybe he was — don’t forget Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence is a first-round prospect. Torrence has been a popular pick in mock drafts to Washington.

Perhaps the week’s most interesting news regarding Washington’s travel was new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s presence at the Tennessee pro day.

The Volunteers have two prospects that could be of particular interest to the Commanders: quarterback Hendon Hooker and offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright should go somewhere in the first round, while Hooker is likely a second-round pick. However, no one would be surprised if someone moved up to the bottom of the first round to take him.

While the Commanders like quarterbacks Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, they still do not have their franchise quarterback — yet. Howell could be that guy, but that remains a long shot until he proves himself. So if Bieniemy likes Hooker and he’s available in the second round, it’s a decision you must seriously consider.

The quarterback position is the most important in pro sports. Washington must continue to spend assets on the position until it finds the guy. You take as many shots as possible in finding a franchise quarterback. If Bieniemy believes Hooker can be that guy, you make it happen. And let the young passers battle it out.

While Commanders GM Martin Mayhew was at Florida's pro day today, OC Eric Bieniemy was at Tennessee's. (📸 via @Vol_Football) pic.twitter.com/tMW3Hz4Ye1 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 31, 2023

