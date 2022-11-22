Will busy travel schedule on short week impact Bills-Lions matchup? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills Week 12 matchup.
"GMFB" discuss the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills Week 12 matchup.
Updated look at the AFC standings post-Week 11:
Thanks to their head-to-head tiebreaker they took the lead in the NFC West and also the No. 3 seed in the conference.
With their fourth straight loss, the Rams have fallen further in this week's power rankings, all the way out of the top 20
The Broncos are ranked as the second-worst team in the NFL.
A handful of former Packers are thriving in 2022 after leaving Green Bay.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here. Lets rewind and take a look back at some of the history between the U.S. men's national team and England.
This mock trade would be the grand slam that would make the Lakers an elite team and give LeBron James a shot at his fifth NBA championship.
Even in the offseason, Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Alek Manoah can't help talking trash.
Saudi Arabia was 18-to-1 to beat Lionel Messi and the Argentinians.
Aaron Judge, the top free agent on the market, was spotted in the Bay Area and should be meeting with the Giants this week.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
For most of this offseason, it was assumed that Jimmy Garoppolo‘s time in San Francisco was done. But Garoppolo eventually agreed to return for another year, Trey Lance was lost for the season in Week Two, and now it’s Garoppolo who has the 49ers making another playoff run. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is grateful. [more]
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
CME Group CEO Terry Duffy blasted LPGA leadership in a recent Golfweek report after several LPGA players bailed on a sponsor dinner.
Zach Wilson was bad on Sunday, and hasn't been great most of this season.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, World Cup 2022 result: Messi's team suffers humiliating defeat
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Thanksgiving week will offer many marquee tournaments, including No. 1 UNC and No. 8 Duke playing in an event to honor Phil Knight.
"I have never seen that in a game before!" ESPN analyst Daymeon Fishback exclaimed when Arizona's Oumar Ballo passed to UC's Landers Nolley II.