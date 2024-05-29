Busy summer expected for Alvarez

[Getty Images]

Manchester City have cleared striker Julian Alvarez to play for Argentina in this summer's Olympics.

Alvarez is a regular for the senior national team and started the 2022 World Cup final victory over France.

He is expected to be part of Argentina's Copa America squad next month but has also been tipped for selection as an over-age player in Javier Mascherano's under-23 squad for the Paris Olympics.

Although it would mean a hefty summer workload for the 24-year-old, it is understood City will not stand in Alvarez's way.

Argentina open their Copa America campaign against Canada in Atlanta on 20 June. The final is in Miami on 14 July.

They have been drawn in the same Olympic group as Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine. That tournament runs from 24 July to 9 August.

The Premier League season begins on 17 August, although City will play Manchester United in the Community Shield at Wembley on 10 August.