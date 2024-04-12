Busy sports weekend in Cleveland: Cavs end season, Guardians host Yankees

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are five major games in Cleveland Friday through Sunday. Two big Cavalier games and three Guardians games. All five of them will take place in downtown Cleveland.

For the Cavs, the season is winding down with just two games left in the regular season. It’s not an easy end to the season as they’re now fighting for playoff seeding. Right now, they’re in the four spot, one game ahead of Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers.

The goal is to just keep on winning so they can avoid the play-in tournament and head right into a best of seven playoff series. The players say Friday night’s game has a playoff feel to it and it will be a good test for them.

“Regular season and playoffs are super important,” said Cavs Shooting Guard Caris Levert. “Obviously Indy could be a team we see in the first round so it’s always important at this point in the year play your best basketball.”

The Cavs have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, but the team says they’re staying positive heading into the weekend.

“The group loves one another,” said Cavs Point Guard Darius Garland. “Whatever makes us happy we’re going to try and do it win lose or draw. We have each other’s backs; this group is pretty close.”

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees at Progressive Field Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Guards have won their first four series of the season. They are 9-3, first in the American League Central. The Yankees are first in the East.

First pitch is at 7:10 Friday night. Carlos Carrasco will get the start in game one. The Cavs game is at 7:30pm at Rocket Mortgage. Then their regular season finale against the Hornets will tip off at 1 o’clock on Sunday.

And to add to the fun: The Cleveland Monsters also have their final home game this weekend on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage. The hockey team clinched a playoff spot Thursday night.

