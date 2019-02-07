Busy NBA trade deadline dealt rough blow to Celtics' 2019 draft assets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Anthony Davis still is on the New Orleans Pelicans, which means the Boston Celtics will get their shot at the superstar big man this summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the assets they may use to court Davis took a bit of a hit Thursday.

We're talking about the three first-round 2019 NBA Draft picks -- acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies -- that Boston could cash in on this offseason.

All three of those clubs were extremely active before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and all three made moves that either lowered the stock of their picks or threatened the Celtics' chances of receiving them this season.

Don't worry: We'll explain why. Below are status updates on all three picks now that the trade deadline dust has settled.

CLIPPERS PICK: 1st rounder (top-14 protected in 2019; top-14 protected in 2020; if neither convey, Boston gets L.A.'s 2022 second-rounder)

- Current status: No. 18 overall

- Clippers' deadline moves: Traded Tobias Harris to Philadelphia 76ers in six-player deal; traded Avery Bradley to Grizzlies for Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green; traded Mike Muscala to Los Angeles Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac

- Good or bad for Celtics? BAD







The Clippers currently are the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, but if they drop out of the playoffs, Boston doesn't get their pick this season. So, Danny Ainge probably wasn't pleased to watch L.A. blow up its roster and shed cap space for the summer.

Harris was the Clippers' leading scorer (20.9 points per game) and rebounder (7.9), so unless this ragtag group of replacements can tread water and hold off the pesky Sacramento Kings, this pick will have to wait until at least 2020.

Story continues

KINGS PICK: 1st rounder (the better of Sacramento's 1st-rounder and Philadelphia's 1st-rounder, both top-1 protected)

- Current status: No. 14 in draft lottery

- Kings' deadline moves: Traded Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson to Dallas Mavericks for Harrison Barnes; traded Skal Labissiere to Portland Trail Blazers for Caleb Swanigan; acquired Alec Burks from Cleveland Cavaliers in three-team trade with Houston Rockets

- Good or bad for Celtics? BAD







Boston's best-case scenario is for L.A. to play better and Sacramento to play worse. Unfortunately, both teams seem set up for the opposite. Barnes averaged 17.7 points per game on the Mavs and gives the young Kings a solid veteran scoring option.

At the very least, Sacramento's active trade deadline signals the club believes it can make the playoffs, which would drop this pick out of the lottery for Boston.

GRIZZLIES PICK: 1st rounder (top-8 protected for 2019; top-6 protected for 2020; unprotected for 2021)

- Current status: No. 6 in draft lottery

- Grizzlies' deadline moves: Traded Marc Gasol for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round pick; traded Temple and Green to Clippers for Bradley; traded Shelvin Mack to Atlanta Hawks for Tyler Dorsey

- Good or bad for Celtics? BAD (for now)







The second-worst team in the Western Conference is waving the white flag, moving its second-best player, Gasol, while offloading Mack, Temple and Green.

Valanciunas isn't bad, but the Celtics need Memphis to jump at least three spots in the NBA's overall standings for this pick to convey in 2019, and these deals don't bode well for that prospect.

There's a silver lining: If Grizzlies are very bad for the next two seasons, Boston eventually could land their unprotected 2021 pick, which could be a valuable asset in trade discussions. But the C's probably would prefer to have a more tangible asset as they enter negotiations for Davis this summer.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.