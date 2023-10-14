Busy Day at the SAC: Pebble Hills, Franklin earn key District 1-6A football victories

Pebble Hills stayed in the hunt for a playoff berth in District 1-6A with a determined effort on defense against No. 2 Montwood on Friday night at the SISD Student Activities Complex.

Montwood linebacker Jose Olazaba sacked Montwood quarterback Michael Southern on a 4th and 7 from the Spartans 9-yard line to help clinch the 16-14 win for Pebble Hills.

Pebble Hills then ran out the final minute and change by securing a first down. Montwood stopped Pebble Hills and then drove inside the Spartans 10 and decided to go for the touchdown instead of field goal.

Pebble Hills is now 6-2 and 4-2 in district and Montwood is 4-3 overall and 4-1 in district.

The 14 points were the fewest the Rams had scored since the season opener in a loss to Midland High.

The Spartans have been in several close games in district, losing both of its games by a total of eight points. They went up 16-7 in the third quarter on a Gael Ochoa touchdown pass to Brandon Cardenas and a two-point conversion pass to Marcus Torres.

The Rams pulled within 16-14 on a Michael Southern short touchdown run. Olazaba also had a forced fumble that led to a turnover in the second half as the Rams were driving inside the Pebble Hills 15.

Tight first half

Pebble Hills led 8-7 at the half with both scores in the first quarter. Pebble Hills scored to go up 8-7 on an Ochoa 3-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass from Ochoa to Jaden Gutierrez. Pebble Hills was set to try a field goal, but an offside penalty gave the Spartans a 4th and 1 at the three and they went for it and scored.

Montwood scored first on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Southern to Diego Oaxaca on fourth down.

The Rams had a chance to take a lead into halftime as Joaquin Roman's 25-yard field goal was no good.

What the winning team said

"Our defense was lights out," Pebble Hills coach Mark Torres said. "We put a lot of pressure on our defense in practice and they came out with great focus and energy. Montwood has a great offense and is well coached."

Added Olazaba: "Every game is a playoff game at this point. We played as a team, our defense stepped up, our offense made some great plays. To get a sack to get us the ball was a great feeling. Michael Southern is a good friend of mine, I've known him since we were young and I was chasing him around all night. It was a tough, hard fought game."

Up next

Montood faces Eastwood and Pebble Hills plays Franklin.

Franklin wins key District 1-6A game

Needing a win to stay in the hunt for a District 1-6A playoff spot, Franklin knocked off Eastlake, 42-15, on Friday afternoon in the first game of the doubleheader of the SISD Student Activities Complex.

Franklin improves to 5-2 and 3-2 in district and Eastlake falls to 5-3 and 3-3.

The Cougars scored the final 21 points of the half to take a 21-7 halftime lead. Three different players scored for Franklin. Running back Atreyu De La Riva ran one in from a yard out, quarterback Shay Smith scored on a 39-yard run and wide receiver Kyle McDavitt added a 35-yard catch and run.

Smith also had a 29-yard run to help set up De La Riva's touchdown. Smith added two more touchdown runs of 11 and 16 yards in the second half and Aydin Miller added a late score for the Cougars.

What winning team said

"We went into the off week last week with a tough loss and that's always tough," Franklin coach Daren Walker said. "But our kids responded and we played a good game, it was a big win for us. Shay is playing great, Atreyu is improving and our offensive line is solid."

"We've keep working hard in practice and giving our best every game," linebacker Joseuberto Bondoni-Guzman said. "This was a big game and we came in ready to play."

Up next

Franklin plays Pebble Hills and Eastlake is idle.

