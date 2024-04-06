Busy day for Eric Musselman at USC includes Isaiah Collier visit

The Eric Musselman era began in an official way at USC on Friday. Musselman was introduced to the media and offered his first remarks to the USC community in Los Angeles. He also did a lot of work behind the scenes, meeting Isaiah Collier before the point guard has made his NBA draft decision. Virtually everyone in the basketball world thinks Collier is gone to the pros as a “one and done” player, and we’re not going to pretend otherwise. However, it’s true that Collier did not get the most from his one season under Andy Enfield. The idea of sticking around one year at USC to play for Musselman and get exposed to not only a different style of play, but also a coach with NBA experience, is not crazy. It’s very unlikely, yes, but it’s not ludicrous.

At any rate, the more important part of all this is that Musselman has to forge relationships, sell Los Angeles and USC as attractive places to play, and make gains relative to what Mick Cronin is doing at UCLA. Cronin has pulled in Kobe Johnson from USC and Skyy Clark from Louisville. Musselman has a lot of work to do in shaping USC’s next roster. Let’s see what the new coach can do.

New #USC basketball coach Eric Musselman talking with Isaiah Collier after his introductory press conference. Musselman said he’ll be reaching out today to the remaining players who haven’t left yet. pic.twitter.com/WMiadBwyFm — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) April 5, 2024

