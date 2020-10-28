Busts: Herbert, Brees Among Week 8 Candidates

From a fantasy lens, dozens and dozens of players being sidelined is already greatly impacting the depth of your league and roster. Starting stars is as justifiable as ever, but I am still here to take a flamethrower to your optimism on a weekly basis, highlighting a handful of upcoming fantasy busts for the forthcoming slate of games. Let me be clear - I like fun, I prefer to focus on positives and, most of all, do not hate any of these players. I simply believe they will perform below their normal output.

Saints QB Drew Brees at Bears (+4)

Total: 44 | 44% Started

For years we have connected the Saints’ passing game success to Michael Thomas - but even without his record-setting WR, Drew Brees has established himself among the top 12 scorers at the position in three of his last four contests. That is a massive jump when considering Brees is the QB18 in fantasy points per game on the year, a figure tanked by Weeks 1 and 2. The point: Brees’ inclusion on this list is not dependent on Michael Thomas’ status.

Instead, it is rooted in the Bears’ entire identity. First, Chicago has been outstanding defensively. The Bucs and Steelers will draw more attention because their defenses are connected to explosive (and fun) offenses, but no team relies more on their defense to keep the scoreboard manageable in order for their wobbly offense to string together enough successful plays over the course of 60 minutes to steal a win. Bears games are averaging fewer than 40-combined points this season, the lowest in the league, and no game has gone “over” through seven weeks.

I would have more faith in starting Brees as a top 12 option if this game was indoors - but the Bears’ defense has been an unbreakable wall for opposing quarterbacks in fantasy since the start of 2018, highlighted by their sturdiness in the redzone.

Prediction: 19 of 31 for 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Chargers QB Justin Herbert at Broncos (+3)

Total: 44.5 | 56% Started

Never, and I mean never, did I expect Justin Herbert to play this well just five games into his NFL career. Yes, his arm and his size are immediately evident, but Herbert is already thriving against disruption, is making downfield plays inside of structure and has a knack of elevating talents around him off-script. As my friend Hayden Winks pointed out, the Chargers let Herbert rip it in Week 7 - On the season, LAC is bottom three in neutral pass rate; in Week 7 that skyrocketed all the way to fourth highest. The result? 347 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, supplemented by 66 rushing yards and another score. Herbert is the QB4 in fantasy points per game (ahead of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady) and can be crowned 2020’s late round QB jackpot… that absolutely no one predicted.

Considering all of those accolades, I cannot in good faith suggest that you pivot away from Herbert as your starting quarterback in Week 8. However, I absolutely believe his path to scoring his standard 26 points is stacked with questions on Sunday. While the Chiefs posted 43 points last week in miserable conditions, the Broncos Defense produced an admirable effort against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense. A pick six and return touchdown cannot be placed on the defense. In fact, Broncos’ defense has done so all season despite the schedule Gods not being kind to Denver, as they faced the Titans, Steelers, Bucs and Chiefs in four of six games while sending the Jets and Patriots six feet under in the other two. Denver’s defense still ranks top 10 in DVOA against the run and pass, all while receiving very little help from their own quarterback in Drew Lock. The prediction is bold, but I think Herbert fails to eclipse the top 12 scorers at the position on Sunday.

Prediction: 27 of 39 for 320 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and 42 rushing yards

Go and listen to the ROTOWORLD FOOTBALL PODCAST. Now. It will help you win your week.

Ravens WR Marquise Brown vs Steelers (+3.5)

Total: 46.5 | 65% Started

Marquise Brown is unpredictable. He leads the Ravens with 45 percent of the team’s air yards (highest in the NFL) while also possessing a 26 percent target share (10th in the league). Disappointingly, that has resulted in WR46 status in fantasy points per game. How did we get here? Visually, the Ravens’ passing game is off. The off script specialness that Lamar Jackson showcased is simply missing by yards, feet and even inches in situations that clicked in 2019. Despite all of that, Baltimore has operated with incredible gamescript this season, leading on 73 percent of their offensive snaps, which is a league high.

Story continues