Busting the myths of the Los Angeles Rams-Odell Beckham Jr. partnership

Less than a week after their offense looked flat and shut down against a Titans defense that was loaded for bear, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay did what they do — they moved decisively to improve what needed improving in the moment. On Thursday afternoon, they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr., formerly of the Browns. Cleveland had released Beckham right around the time the Titans were pushing Matthew Stafford around in Monday night’s 28-16 loss to the Titans, and once Beckham cleared waivers, the game was on. Several teams were in the running for Beckham’s services, but the Rams stepped up with the right package, and that was that.

Rams source on deal “We came in a bit late —but we gave him best shot. Sold great QB. 65% pass. Single coverage.” Looks like OBJ couldn’t pass up opportunity to play with Stafford, pass first offense & the almost certain single cov that will come from playing along Kupp & Woods — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 11, 2021

Of all the teams that were after Beckham, the Rams were the ideal choice. Matthew Stafford is the most gifted quarterback Beckham has ever played with, there are more than enough other targets to present Beckham with easy coverage, and in turn, Beckham has the ability to take the top off a defense and make things easier for his teammates. In fact, he did a lot of that with the Browns, and when it comes to busting the myths of this new partnership, let’s start there.

"But Beckham is too selfish to work with so many other receivers!"

Yeah, not true. Beckham’s history of mercurial behavior and his issues with target shares in Cleveland had much more to do with the fact that the Browns, under head coach and offensive shot-caller Kevin Stefanski, are a run-leading team with heavy personnel packages in which receivers are asked to adhere specifically to what Stefanski wants to do. There is little room for improvisation, and in Beckham’s case, his coaches never figured out how to make him more than an expensive decoy.

This seven-yard touchdown from Baker Mayfield to Rashard Higgins against the Chargers in Week 5 was absolutely facilitated by Beckham’s ability to draw deeper coverage, as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt pointed out this week.

“Finding ways to get [Beckham] the ball is important to all of us,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said after this game. “He does so much for us. Just thinking about the touchdown to Higgins, three guys covered him. He brings a lot out there. He gets a lot of coverage drawn his way. I know the production has not been there for him, and I am not worried about that. I do think it will come. It is still early in the process for him back on the field so that is not an issue in my mind. The other stuff that he does and in the run game, I know it is not sexy, but he is really effective and he really came down and really put the wood on a couple of those safeties in the game. He does a lot of great things other than catching the ball on the field, but yeah, I would like to see him catch some more balls.”

Here, Beckham had the inside release on the tight two-receiver set, and he took everyone to that side of the defense with him. Higgins will probably never have an easier touchdown in his life, and to his credit, Beckham didn’t seem unhappy about it at all.

Now, imagine Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods, two of the best short and intermediate route-runners in the game today, getting that open look because Beckham has taken everyone over the top, and the logic of the deal begins to make sense.

Selfish? There are multiple instances to prove that his has not been the case. Beckham’s coaches and teammates in Cleveland also praised his effort as a run-blocker, which is a key component to McVay’s offense. If you can’t block, you can’t play receiver for the Rams. Period, full stop.

"But Beckham and DeSean Jackson are the same receiver!"

This could be cleared up by watching a little tape. Jackson, who the Rams recently released because he was unhappy with his target share, signed with the Raiders, who will use him on the straight vertical routes he can execute at this point in his career. Beckham is a much more dynamic receiver in the intermediate and deep areas of the field; it’s just that he didn’t get to show it a lot from a route perspective, and even when he did, the chemistry between Beckham and Mayfield was just off.

the Browns need to put Beckham in one-on-one matchups where he can beat coverage with both his downfield speed and his short-area agility to free himself from defenders.

Beckham’s first deep catch this season, a 26-yarder in Week 3 against the Bears, came first game back from the ACL injury that cost him the last nine games of the 2020 season, and the first two games in 2021. The Bears played Cover-1 with deep safety Deon Bush cheating to the trips side. When Higgins ran the intermediate out route, and Bush recovered to help cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the potential Beckham deep route, Beckham responded by cutting his route and giving Mayfield an open target.

You’ll notice that this play came out of an empty formation. Per Sports Info Solutions, Mayfield has lined up in empty on 59 dropbacks this season, completing 39 of 51 passes for 549 yards, 303 air yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Beckham had just six targets in empty with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Matthew Stafford in empty this season? A league-high 109 dropbacks, a league-high 101 attempts, a league-high 70 completions, a league-high 875 yards, a league-high 553 air yards, a league-high eight touchdowns, and just one interception. You get the idea.

Beckham also has the short-area speed and long-area burst to make life miserable for some of the game’s better defenders. Getting him open on crossers and switch releases — two staple McVay concepts — should work a lot better than it did in Cleveland. It very nearly worked for the Browns against the Vikings in Week 4. This was a deep incompletion, but the outcome did not reflect the process. Beckham was in the right slot with Anthony Schwartz outside. When Schwartz took cornerback Cameron Dantzler out on the deep over, it was up to safety Harrison Smith, one of the best in the NFL, to work Beckham through his route.

This, he did not do. Beckham just demolished Smith on a nasty out-and-up, and had Beckham not stumbled on the turf, this would have been an easy six.

"But Beckham won't work in Sean McVay's structured offense!"

Beckham can do just fine in a structured offense. Sean McVay does a good job at structuring plays where Stafford has a front-side read, usually a concept that stretches the defense at multiple levels, but he incorporates a backside dig option for Stafford to hit should he like the matchup, or if the concept is covered.

Take this play against the Seattle Seahawks:

To the right side of the the Rams have a trips formation, and from this a three-level read sets up. Woods runs the vertical route from his outside alignment, while the flat route comes from tight end Tyler Higbee, aligned in the wing. Kupp runs the deep out route, as this sets up a “Sail” concept.

Backside, however, Stafford has Van Jefferson on the dig route. Stafford reads through his options and comes to Jefferson on the backside dig.

Here is one more example, from the Rams’ Week 8 win in Houston over the Texans. Yet again you see a three-receiver concept to one side of the field, but Stafford coming off that to hit the backside dig from Robert Woods:

Now in Los Angeles, he’ll be paired with a coach who also calls for those routes, albeit with a quarterback who is not afraid to look for them, nor let them rip. Beckham’s issues with the structure in Cleveland, more often than not, was that the structure didn’t include him.

This was the best fit for both sides.

Beckham was looking for a team that would take him seriously as a deep threat, and as an elite iso receiver who could affect coverage in all kinds of ways. He’s already proven that he’s willing to do the dirty work, both as a blocker and as a decoy, in an offense that did not play to his strengths at all.

Those who assume that Beckham is a one-trick freelancer who will never fit in what McVay wants are missing several points — Beckham’s game is more multi-faceted than the doubters might think, he’s just fine at fitting in with complex concepts that include other receivers, and with the amount of empty sets the Rams are using this year, there will be more than enough footballs to go around. Stafford is also the best quarterback Beckham has ever worked with, playing at the highest level he’s ever played, and you can bet that had a ton to do with Beckham’s ultimate choice.

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. may not perfect McVay’s passing game, but it should bring it that much closer to his ideal.

