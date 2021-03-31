Breaking News:

UCLA pulls off shocking upset of Michigan, makes Final Four as No. 11 seed

Busting brackets like never before, Pac-12 sets upset record with UCLA's win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rahul Mukherjee
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) looks to pass over Michigan guard Mike Smith, left, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men&#39;s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. looks to pass over Michigan guard Mike Smith, left, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA tournament on Tuesday in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

With its 51-49 win over higher-seeded Michigan on Tuesday, UCLA scored the eighth Pac-12 upset in this year’s men’s NCAA basketball tournament, setting a record at March Madness.

Since the tournament expanded to include 64 teams in 1985, the previous high-water mark for a conference was seven upsets, which the Big East and the Southeastern Conference did in 1985 and 1986, respectively.

No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Oregon State has been the biggest Cinderellas thus far, defeating three higher-seeded opponents each. Led by Southern California natives Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Bruins beat No. 6 Brigham Young, followed by a victory over No. 2 Alabama in overtime on Saturday. Oregon State topped higher seeds in the Midwest region before being eliminated by No. 2 Houston Monday night.

Two other Pac-12 teams have scored upsets as well. No. 6 USC took out No. 3 Kansas in the round of 32 before being knocked out by No. 1 seed Gonzaga. In early rounds, No. 7 Oregon ousted No. 2 seed Iowa before being eliminated by USC.

The previous Pac-12 record for number of upsets in a tournament was five in 1997. The campaign was led by the Arizona Wildcats with three upsets over No. 1 seeds. With players such as Mike Bibby and Jason Terry, they eventually won the championship that year.

For the record:
9:48 PM, Mar. 30, 2021: A previous version of this article stated Oregon State beat No.1 seed Illinois. Oregon State beat No. 8 Loyola Chicago in the Sweet Sixteen.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • March Madness 2021 schedule: Tip times, TV channels, dates, bracket, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

    The regular season has come to an end and the March Madness 2021 begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Teams left in the men’s 2021 NCAA tournament include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA. RELATED: How to watch, live stream every March Madness 2021 game Check out

  • Michigan Basketball's Run Ends With A 51-49 Loss To UCLA In Elite Eight

    No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball fell, 51-49, to No. 11 seed UCLA as a final shot for the win at the buzzer wasn't able to go, ending its Elite Eight run. The Bruins advanced to the Final Four and will take on Gonzaga Saturday. Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. got Michigan going with a steal and a layup in transition at the 19:08 mark, but the Wolverines were sloppy offensively in the early going after that, missing their next four shots and turning it over three times in the first four minutes.

  • Elite Eight: UCLA shocks Michigan, advances to first men's Final Four since 2008

    UCLA, one of the most storied programs in college basketball, becomes fifth No. 11 seed to advance to Final Four.

  • A 'grinding and crushing knee': Chauvin trial begins

    MINNESOTA PROSECUTOR JERRY BLACKWELL: “You will learn that on May 25th of 2020, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd.” Opening statements in the highly-anticipated murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd last May, began Monday with the prosecution laying out what it alleges Chavin, who is white, did for over 9 minutes as Floyd, a Black man, lay on the ground, handcuffed. “He put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath -- no, ladies and gentlemen -- until the very life was squeezed out of him.” Jerry Blackwell, a prosecutor with the Minnesota attorney general's office, also played the widely-seen cell phone video taken by a bystander in which Floyd can be heard saying multiple times the phrase that has come to symbolize the Black Lives Matters movement.[UPSOUND MINNESOTA PROSECUTOR JERRY BLACKWELL]: “I can't breathe.”Chauvin, wearing a gray suit and, like others in the courtroom, a face mask, took pages of notes on a legal pad as the dying moans of Floyd and the yelling of horrified bystanders filled the courtroom. Chauvin's lead defense attorney, Eric Nelson, said in his opening statement that the former officer followed his police training. "The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing." Chauvin and three other officers were arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a fake $20 bill at grocery store nearby. Nelson also used his opening statement to highlight Floyd's drug use and underlying health problems. “The evidence will show that Mr. Floyd died of a cardiac arrhythmia that occurred as a result of hypertension, coronary disease, the ingestion of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the adrenaline throwing -- flowing through his body." The courtroom, in a tower in downtown Minneapolis, was ringed Monday with concrete barriers, barbed wire and soldiers from the state's National Guard. Nearby businesses were closed and windows boarded up due to fears of arson and other property damage that occurred after Floyd's death. The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: 9-year-old, teen who recorded video of George Floyd's death among witnesses

    Four witnesses have testified Tuesday in the Derek Chauvin trial, including two teens who recorded video of George Floyd. Latest updates.

  • Saweetie, Quavo have physical altercation in elevator in new video

    It looks like there is more to the Saweetie and Quavo saga than we initially thought. Video footage released on Tuesday of the former hip-hop couple getting into a physical altercation. TMZ obtained the short video clip which ends with Saweetie limping out of an elevator.

  • Roundup: After a week of domination, Mission League baseball teams come back to earth

    Harvard-Westlake, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Chaminade are beaten in games.

  • March Madness betting: Gonzaga covers 4th straight huge spread, breaks USC coach's perfect ATS record

    Entering Tuesday night’s Elite Eight matchup against Gonzaga, Andy Enfield was 10-0 against the spread between his stops at Florida Gulf Coast and USC.

  • Burger King's French Toast Sandwich does not deserve to be called a 'fan favorite' and here's why I'm right

    The Burger King French Toast Sandwich is not worth the fanfare it got when it returned to the menu.

  • Juzang sends No. 11 seed UCLA past Michigan to Final Four

    Johnny Juzang poured in 28 points while playing most of the second half on a hurt ankle, and UCLA survived a series of nail-biting misses by top-seeded Michigan in the closing seconds for a 51-49 victory Tuesday night that made the Bruins the fifth No. 11 seed ever to reach the Final Four. The Wolverines missed their final eight shots, including a 3-pointer by Mike Smith with a couple seconds left and another by Franz Wagner at the buzzer that sent the Bruins (22-9) flying off the bench in a wild celebration. The team that backed into the tournament with four consecutive losses, needed overtime to beat Michigan State in the First Four and another overtime to beat Alabama was off to face overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday night.

  • NFL owners formally approve 17-game season for 2021, shorten preseason to 3 games

    The regular season is expanding for the first time since 1978.

  • Bear cubs in California are developing an unexplained illness that makes them friendly and not afraid of people

    California officials described picking up a young black bear showing "dog-like" behavior that had jumped into the open trunk of someone's car.

  • UCLA defeats No. 1 Michigan to go from First Four to Final Four

    UCLA defeated No. 1 Michigan 51-49 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's basketball tournament to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: UCLA, a huge underdog to make the Final Four, stuns Michigan

    Michigan and UCLA had a hard-fought Elite Eight game.

  • Teen who took viral Floyd video cries at trial

    PROSECUTOR: "Would you tell the ladies and gentlemen how your viewing, experiencing what happened to George Floyd has affected your life?" Day two of the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin brought emotional testimony from at least two eyewitnesses to Chauvin's deadly arrest of George Floyd last May. Daniella Frazier, the teenage girl whose cellphone video of the incident was seen around the world, cried when recalling that day - her face kept off camera due to her young age. "When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, I look at my uncles, because they are all Black. And I look at how that could have been one of them. It's been nights I've stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more. And not physically interacting and not saving his life - it's not what I should have done. It's what he should have done." With that, she turned to Chauvin, whose lawyers began to object to her response. Frazier was walking her 9-year-old cousin to buy snacks at a small grocery - where moments earlier a worker had accused Floyd of using a fake $20 bill - when she said she saw Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck. "I heard George Floyd saying, 'I can't breathe, please, get off of me, I can't breathe.' He cried for his mom, he was in pain. He seemed like he knew it was over for him." Another witness, professional mixed martial arts fighter Donald Williams - who can be heard on Frazier's video hurling insults at police as he demanded they check Floyd's pulse - described on the stand why he called 911 after Floyd's arrest. PROSECUTOR: "Did you make a 911 call?" WILLIAMS: "That is correct. I did call the police on the police." PROSECUTOR: "And why did you do that? WILLIAMS: "Because I believed I witnessed a murder." He then dabbed his eyes with a tissue as a recording of that call was played back in the courtroom. Chauvin's lawyers have sought to convince the jury that Chauvin may have felt threatened by bystanders.They say he followed his police training and is not guilty of the charges brought by the Minnesota attorney general's office of second-degree murder, third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter.

  • Francis Ngannou ends Stipe Miocic's title reign with scary second-round KO

    The final, emphatic punch from the top opened a new era in the UFC’s heavyweight division, providing it with the charismatic KO artist that has always proven so popular.

  • Quite a show: Zags stay undefeated with 85-66 win over USC

    The Bulldogs got on a roll and put on a show, cruising into the Final Four with an 85-66 beatdown of a Southern California team that was nowhere near ready for what it ran into Tuesday night. Drew Timme had 23 points and five rebounds and, after one dunk, pretended to slick down his handlebar mustache for the few thousand fans in the stands. The top-seeded and top-ranked Bulldogs will be the third team to bring an undefeated record into the Final Four since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

  • Gonzaga's bid for a perfect season moves on to Final Four

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Gonzaga's countdown to perfection has ticked to two. The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed.

  • Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/28/2021

  • No. 2 Baylor survives No. 6 Michigan's upset bid in overtime to advance to Elite Eight

    It sets up the No. 1 UConn vs. No. 2 Baylor regional final.