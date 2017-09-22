Buster Skrine fined $24,309 for unnecessary roughness

The Raiders had four personal fouls during last Sunday’s win over the Jets, but none of those plays resulted in a fine.

The one Jet flagged for one wasn’t so lucky. Cornerback Buster Skrine was penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Raiders running back DeAndre Washington on a short pass in the third quarter that helped the Raiders move into position for a 43-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson.

PFT confirmed with the league that Skrine has been fined $24,309 for the infraction.

Raiders tight end Lee Smith, linebacker Bruce Irvin and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano were all penalized for unnecessary roughness while linebacker Marquel Lee was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the league didn’t deem any of them worthy of fines.