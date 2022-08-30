Buster Posey's surprising answer about what he misses most about playing

Posey's surprising answer about what he misses about playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants are without seven-time NL All-Star catcher Buster Posey for the first time since early in the 2010 MLB season after he opted to retire following the 2021 MLB season, citing family reasons for his decision.

Despite being 34 years old at the time of his retirement, the former Giants catcher was coming off a season in which he batted .304 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI. Posey wasn't leaving baseball because he couldn't play, meaning San Francisco had big shoes to fill with his production now out of the lineup.

Nearly a year removed from the game, Posey spoke about what he has missed about playing baseball during his Tuesday appearance on KNBR's "Murph & Mac," which might be a surprise considering the demand required to play his position.

"It's probably not what I expected, and I don't know how many people would even have this answer, and maybe it speaks to how strange of a person I am, but I kind of miss the grind," Posey said. "Like, I missed the physicality of it. I missed a little bit of the pain, as weird as that is."

Posey stating that it's an abnormal response to miss the pain of an MLB season might be accurate since catching is likely the most physically challenging position to play in baseball. Whether it's the demand on the back, hands, and knees, being a catcher takes a toll on a player's body.

Nonetheless, the 35-year-old noted that perhaps missing the grind of the position might be why he chose to be a catcher in the first place.

"I don't know; it was rewarding to go out and be able to work through stuff that hurt and to feel like you could still do a job," Posey added. "So, yeah, again, that's probably a strange answer and probably one that not many people have, but I think it's probably why I was a catcher."

Playing catcher does require a different mentality, but perhaps after a few years removed from retirement, Posey will be able to say he's content with no longer missing the grind of the position.

