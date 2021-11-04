Buster Posey's reaction to Game 162 hinted at retirement to Sergio Romo

Why Romo thought Posey's retirement could be coming after Game 162 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

News of Buster Posey's retirement shocked the baseball world Wednesday, but former Giants teammate Sergio Romo had a feeling the move could be coming after seeing how the legendary catcher reacted to San Francisco's NL West-clinching win in Game 162.

"It was mixed. Mixed from half surprise and half I seen this coming," Romo told 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" on Wednesday. "Seeing it coming just because if most people watched, especially in the playoffs, but when they were clinching the divison, when they were clinching heading into the playoffs and everybody is celebrating that last day, Buster was the only one just standing there.

"He was just looking around and he had this, 'I'm enjoying this moment' look on his face. I was blown away by that. It was something that was obvious to me and my family.

"But seeing those things, this was something that was like, 'Wow, I wouldn't be surprised if he decided to walk home and do the family thing.' Here he is. He is deciding to do the family thing. In a sense, it wasn't surprising but it is surprising from a fan standpoint because the guy has a lot of baseball left in my opinion."

Romo played nine seasons with the Giants, seven of which were spent with Posey behind the dish, so he knows his former battery mate's body language well. He has celebrated with Posey and could see a discernible difference in how the Giants star reacted to San Francisco's 107th win of the year on the final day of the regular season.

Posey, 34, finished his MLB career on a high note. After sitting out the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Posey returned to hit .304 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI while helping lead the Giants to an NL West title. He should add a Silver Slugger to his trophy case, as well.

Posey's 12-year run with the Giants included three World Series championships, catching two no-hitters and a perfect game and there's no doubt he'll one day have a statue outside of Oracle Park.

Next stop: Cooperstown.

