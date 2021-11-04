Buster Posey retirement phone call surprised Giants' Larry Baer

Why Baer was surprised by Posey's retirement phone call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Larry Baer was on the East Coast visiting his daughters when a familiar name popped up on his caller ID. That name was Buster Posey, causing Baer a moment of panic as he wondered why the Giants' franchise icon would be calling him out of the blue.

"When thinking about it and knowing him, if there was a player to make a personal decision, a family-based decision, a decision based on where he really feels he needs to be in the coming years, the surprise sort of wore down," Baer told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt. "A few people have asked me, 'Didn't you want to try to talk him out of it?' You have too much respect for him as a person, this is a decision that he thought a lot about, he talked earlier about tinkering with the decision throughout the year, and so all you have to do is throw your arms around him and give him a Buster hug."

“Why is [Buster] calling? I actually didn’t think of the R word, retirement.” pic.twitter.com/iH7I8rHpt9 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) November 4, 2021

Posey helped bring three World Series titles to Baer and the Giants, and was the NL MVP in 2012.

His legacy will live on long after he relocates his family back to his roots in Georgia, and Posey unquestionably is one of the franchise's all-time greats.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast